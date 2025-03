Grab the still-relevant Google Pixel 7 at a jaw-dropping 60% off

Get the Pixel 7 with 256GB of storage for 60% off $279 99 $699 $419 off (60%) The Google Pixel 7 is now available for 60% off its original price at Woot! That's a superb bargain you wouldn't want to miss, as it brings the 256GB model under the $280 mark. Buy at Woot Pixel 7 Pro, 256GB: ONLY $99.99 with activation! $99 99 $999 $899 off (90%) Over at Best Buy, the Pixel 7 Pro is available at dirt-cheap prices, provided you're OK with signing a carrier contract. For what might be a limited time, you can buy the model for only $99.99 in its 256GB configuration. Buy at BestBuy Get the Pixel 8a for $100 off at Amazon $100 off (20%) If you want a more contemporary Google Pixel phone, the Pixel 8a is a worthwhile choice. It's currently $100 off at Amazon, bringing it down to about $400. This is a limited-time sale. Buy at Amazon

Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 7

Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Pixel 7

Pixel 7 Pro

Do you think the Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB of storage is a steal at its $399.99 asking price on Woot? At such a low price, it's a solid deal, but the non-Pro model is an equally exciting pick. Yep, you can save big on the Pixel 7 , with the Amazon-owned seller currently selling the 256GB model for only $279.99.As you might imagine, no other merchant lets you save a whopping 60% on this Google Pixel phone. That said, you'd have to be OK with buying this fella with a 90-day seller's warranty. If that's a dealbreaker for you, consider purchasing the 256GBat Best Buy. Activate it immediately, and you can buy it for, surprise, surprise—just $99.99!With the Pixel 8 and Pixel 9 series already out, this bad boy obviously isn't the most advanced Google flagship. However, it'll remain safe and reliable until 2027, making it a must-have at its current asking price.But is theworth your money? Absolutely. The model features a 6.3-inch OLED display with 60-90Hz refresh rates, making it more than suitable for undemanding users.When it comes to performance, the model delivers enough smoothness for daily use. That said, the Tensor G2 is more of an AI-centric chip than a powerhouse. If you want something way more capable in this category, consider one of the best Samsung phones instead.Another area where this Android 13 phone impresses is the camera. It features a 50 MP main sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10.8 MP front camera. As you can see via our Pixel 7 review camera samples, the device takes lovely photos in all kinds of settings.Ultimately, we understand theisn't the most exciting phone you can find. After all, it's already welcomed not one but two successors. However, it's quite cheap at only $279.99, plus it'll stay reliable until 2027. If it sounds good enough to fit your daily needs, go ahead and buy one at Woot. If not, absolutely consider Best Buy's promo on thewith activation, which brings the smartphone to a dirt-cheap price.