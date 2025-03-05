Grab the still-relevant Google Pixel 7 at a jaw-dropping 60% off
Do you think the Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB of storage is a steal at its $399.99 asking price on Woot? At such a low price, it's a solid deal, but the non-Pro model is an equally exciting pick. Yep, you can save big on the Pixel 7, with the Amazon-owned seller currently selling the 256GB model for only $279.99.
As you might imagine, no other merchant lets you save a whopping 60% on this Google Pixel phone. That said, you'd have to be OK with buying this fella with a 90-day seller's warranty. If that's a dealbreaker for you, consider purchasing the 256GB Pixel 7 Pro at Best Buy. Activate it immediately, and you can buy it for, surprise, surprise—just $99.99!
But is the Pixel 7 worth your money? Absolutely. The model features a 6.3-inch OLED display with 60-90Hz refresh rates, making it more than suitable for undemanding users.
When it comes to performance, the model delivers enough smoothness for daily use. That said, the Tensor G2 is more of an AI-centric chip than a powerhouse. If you want something way more capable in this category, consider one of the best Samsung phones instead.
Ultimately, we understand the Pixel 7 isn't the most exciting phone you can find. After all, it's already welcomed not one but two successors. However, it's quite cheap at only $279.99, plus it'll stay reliable until 2027. If it sounds good enough to fit your daily needs, go ahead and buy one at Woot. If not, absolutely consider Best Buy's promo on the Pixel 7 Pro with activation, which brings the smartphone to a dirt-cheap price.
With the Pixel 8 and Pixel 9 series already out, this bad boy obviously isn't the most advanced Google flagship. However, it'll remain safe and reliable until 2027, making it a must-have at its current asking price.
Another area where this Android 13 phone impresses is the camera. It features a 50 MP main sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10.8 MP front camera. As you can see via our Pixel 7 review camera samples, the device takes lovely photos in all kinds of settings.
05 Mar, 2025
