Jul 18, Thu, 3:00 CDT
Amazon's amazing Pixel Watch 2 Prime Day deal might convince you to give Wear OS a chance

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Manufactured by Google and a lot better than its 2022 predecessor at handling many different tasks, the 2023-released Pixel Watch 2 is clearly one of the greatest smartwatches money can buy in 2024. But despite its undeniably gorgeous design and those decidedly impressive Fitbit-borrowed health monitoring tools, there seems to be something stopping this bad boy from achieving Apple Watch-rivaling sales numbers.

That something is probably Wear OS, the software platform that Google has been trying to improve and polish for many years now with... mixed results. Although still far from perfect, that might be worth a shot now that the Pixel Watch 2 is cheaper than ever before.

Google Pixel Watch 2

41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, Active Band, Multiple Colors, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, Safety Check, Skin Temperature, Stress Management, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker, Enhanced 24-Hour Battery Life, Amazon Prime Membership Required
$80 off (23%)
$269 99
$349 99
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Watch 2

41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Aluminum Case, Active Band, Multiple Colors, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, Safety Check, Skin Temperature, Stress Management, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker, Enhanced 24-Hour Battery Life, Amazon Prime Membership Required
$100 off (25%)
$299 99
$399 99
Buy at Amazon

That's right, you can slash an unprecedented $80 and $100 off the $350 and $400 list prices of this stunning circular timepiece in Bluetooth-only and 4G LTE-enabled variants respectively if you hurry, and all you need is an Amazon Prime membership.

At its new record low prices, the second-gen Pixel Watch may just be affordable enough to make you overlook its rather obvious software, battery life, and general user experience flaws to focus more on an equally important list of strengths that includes a stylish and comfortable design, accurate heart rate tracking, and solid overall performance (especially compared to a laggy first edition).

In terms of app support, Wear OS has definitely come a long way in recent years, and as far as screen quality goes, the Pixel Watch 2 is arguably about as impressive as the Apple Watch Series 9 or Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

This Prime Day 2024 deal also happens to come at an opportune time as far as the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 3 XL are concerned, with the two next-gen Google wearables presumably needing at least another month or so to be ready for primetime.

That can be a very long and painful wait for a bargain hunter who knows the Pixel Watch 2's sequels will probably be harder to afford for their first few months of availability, so if you were thinking of trying out a Wear OS-powered device made by Google, this is clearly the best time to pull the trigger.
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

