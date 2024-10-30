Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Score $170 off the Google Pixel 7a with this deal and get more value for money

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of a person who holds the Pixel 7a, showcasing the phone's display and home screen.
Do you like Google Pixel's A phone series? Well, if you don't mind getting the Pixel 8a predecessor, Amazon's got something for you. The e-commerce giant currently sells the Pixel 7a for 34% off, meaning this bad boy can be yours for under $330 instead of ~$500.

Save $170 on the Pixel 7a at Amazon

The Pixel 7a is once again discounted by $170 on Amazon. This isn't the first time we've seen the price cut, but we believe it's worth it, as Best Buy doesn't have a matching promo. The device offers great value for money and will remain up-to-date for another 3+ years, so you shouldn't overlook it.
$170 off (34%)
Buy at Amazon

While this is far from Amazon's highest discount for this Pixel phone, the truth is you won't find the same markdown at Best Buy. The seller has only certified refurbished and open-box units for sale. On the other hand, a third-party merchant at Walmart sells the device for $328.

Featuring a 6.1-inch OLED display with 90Hz refresh rates, the Pixel 7a offers vibrant colors and superb brightness levels that should satisfy most users. The mid-range phone also has a Tensor G2 chip under the hood, facilitating its artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities.

With this puppy, you get machine learning features like Face Unlock and AI-powered Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, to mention just a few. The last two, as you can imagine, are part of the camera app, allowing you to tweak photos to perfection with little to no issue.

While we're on the camera topic, this Google phone sports a great camera system, especially considering its current Amazon asking price. On the rear, you get 64 + 13 MP sensors, plus a 13 MP front snapper, which take color-accurate photos with ample details. Browse our Pixel 7a review photo samples for more context.

Although no longer the latest Pixel A-Series model, this Android phone remains a great option for cash-strapped users. Released in May 2023, this fella will receive OS updates for another two years and security support until 2028.

Do you think the Pixel 7a could be the right choice for you at its current sub-$330 price on Amazon? If so, take advantage of the merchant's $170 discount before it goes poof. Alternatively, you can always wait for the upcoming Black Friday 2024, when we might get a better discount.

The Pixel 7a is available at these sellers as well:

Walmart for $328, 34% off
Best Buy for $309.99, 38% off (Geek Squad Refurbished)
Verizon for $15.27/mo for 36 months (or a one-time payment of $549.99)
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Google Pixel 7 - Deals History
44 stories
30 Oct, 2024
Score $170 off the Google Pixel 7a with this deal and get more value for money
28 Oct, 2024
Unprecedented 24-hour deal knocks the 512GB Google Pixel 7 Pro under the $400 mark
15 Oct, 2024
Save a whopping 57% on the 256GB Pixel 7 Pro with this hot deal
01 Oct, 2024
The Pixel 7 Pro 256GB outshines even Google's latest phones with jaw-dropping 54% discount on Amazon
30 Sep, 2024
The Pixel 7 256GB is true hot seller at 40% off on Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cell service is suddenly so much more exciting
T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cell service is suddenly so much more exciting
T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price
T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price
AT&T is down in parts of the U.S. along with Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless
AT&T is down in parts of the U.S. along with Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory

Latest News

I write deals for a living and would totally get the 256GB Pixel Tablet at this price
I write deals for a living and would totally get the 256GB Pixel Tablet at this price
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is an absolute hit at $350 off via the official store
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is an absolute hit at $350 off via the official store
Lower and lower, the Galaxy Watch 6 falls to an even cheaper price on Amazon
Lower and lower, the Galaxy Watch 6 falls to an even cheaper price on Amazon
Microsoft Teams announces new chat and channels experience for all platforms
Microsoft Teams announces new chat and channels experience for all platforms
The Gmail app gets new shortcuts on the web and mobile
The Gmail app gets new shortcuts on the web and mobile
Samsung to unveil One UI 7 on November 21?
Samsung to unveil One UI 7 on November 21?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless