Score $170 off the Google Pixel 7a with this deal and get more value for money
Do you like Google Pixel's A phone series? Well, if you don't mind getting the Pixel 8a predecessor, Amazon's got something for you. The e-commerce giant currently sells the Pixel 7a for 34% off, meaning this bad boy can be yours for under $330 instead of ~$500.
While this is far from Amazon's highest discount for this Pixel phone, the truth is you won't find the same markdown at Best Buy. The seller has only certified refurbished and open-box units for sale. On the other hand, a third-party merchant at Walmart sells the device for $328.
With this puppy, you get machine learning features like Face Unlock and AI-powered Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, to mention just a few. The last two, as you can imagine, are part of the camera app, allowing you to tweak photos to perfection with little to no issue.
Although no longer the latest Pixel A-Series model, this Android phone remains a great option for cash-strapped users. Released in May 2023, this fella will receive OS updates for another two years and security support until 2028.
Do you think the Pixel 7a could be the right choice for you at its current sub-$330 price on Amazon? If so, take advantage of the merchant's $170 discount before it goes poof. Alternatively, you can always wait for the upcoming Black Friday 2024, when we might get a better discount.
The Pixel 7a is available at these sellers as well:
Walmart for $328, 34% off
Best Buy for $309.99, 38% off (Geek Squad Refurbished)
Verizon for $15.27/mo for 36 months (or a one-time payment of $549.99)
Featuring a 6.1-inch OLED display with 90Hz refresh rates, the Pixel 7a offers vibrant colors and superb brightness levels that should satisfy most users. The mid-range phone also has a Tensor G2 chip under the hood, facilitating its artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities.
While we're on the camera topic, this Google phone sports a great camera system, especially considering its current Amazon asking price. On the rear, you get 64 + 13 MP sensors, plus a 13 MP front snapper, which take color-accurate photos with ample details. Browse our Pixel 7a review photo samples for more context.
30 Oct, 2024
