The old but gold Google Pixel 7 drops below $300 with this cool new deal
While we already have the Pixel 8 and Pixel 9 series, some merchants are refusing to let the Pixel 7 go. One merchant — Woot — hosts a fascinating promo on the 256GB model, retailing it for only $299.99. That's some 57% off the phone's $699.99 original asking price, which equates to $400 in savings.
With merchants like Amazon and Best Buy either having open-box units in stock or selling the Google Pixel phone with no discounts, Woot clearly gives you the best bargain right now. Still, you'd have to make a small compromise if you go for this offer — a 90-day seller warranty instead of a manufacturer's warranty.
The Pixel 7 is indeed no spring chicken, but it still has some life left. Google will support its handset until 2027, which should be enough time to get better discounts on the newer models.
Performance is admirable as well, thanks to the in-house Tensor G2 chip. It delivers a respectable day-to-day experience and enables AI features. Here, you've got extras like Photo Unblur, Real Tone, Magic Eraser, and more. Couple that with a pretty capable camera setup with a 50 MP main sensor, and you get a really sweet package. Check out the photo samples on our Pixel 7 review for more details.
At the end of the day, the Google Pixel 7 isn't the latest Pixel handset (not even one bit), but it may be a good choice for brand fans on a limited budget. Get yours at Woot for only $299.99 and enjoy your savings.
If that doesn't sound appealing, consider the Google Pixel 8a instead. This model is $100 off in its 128GB configuration at Amazon, arriving for just under $400 instead of nearly $500. That promo may be more suitable for users with a taste for more contemporary models.
This fella features a 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED display, making it suitable for compact phone enthusiasts. Refresh rates don't cap at 120Hz here, though — you get 60-90Hz instead. You also get decent minimum and maximum brightness levels, fantastic color rendition, and color saturation customization options — what more could you want from a $300 phone?
20 Feb, 2025
