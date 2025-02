256GB Pixel 7 is $400 off at Woot! $299 99 $699 99 $400 off (57%) The old but gold Pixel 7 is refusing to let go, now becoming an unmissable bargain at Woot. It's currently available for $400 off its original price. Get one with a 90-day seller warranty. Buy at Woot Pixel 8a: save $100 at Amazon $100 off (20%) The Pixel 8a is available for $100 off at Amazon. If you want a more contemporary option than the Pixel 7, consider this one. Plus, it arrives with a full manufacturer's warranty. Buy at Amazon

While we already have the Pixel 8 and Pixel 9 series, some merchants are refusing to let the Pixel 7 go. One merchant — Woot — hosts a fascinating promo on the 256GB model, retailing it for only $299.99. That's some 57% off the phone's $699.99 original asking price, which equates to $400 in savings.With merchants like Amazon and Best Buy either having open-box units in stock or selling the Google Pixel phone with no discounts, Woot clearly gives you the best bargain right now. Still, you'd have to make a small compromise if you go for this offer — a 90-day seller warranty instead of a manufacturer's warranty.If that doesn't sound appealing, consider the Google Pixel 8a instead. This model is $100 off in its 128GB configuration at Amazon, arriving for just under $400 instead of nearly $500. That promo may be more suitable for users with a taste for more contemporary models.Theis indeed no spring chicken, but it still has some life left. Google will support its handset until 2027, which should be enough time to get better discounts on the newer models.This fella features a 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED display, making it suitable for compact phone enthusiasts. Refresh rates don't cap at 120Hz here, though — you get 60-90Hz instead. You also get decent minimum and maximum brightness levels, fantastic color rendition, and color saturation customization options — what more could you want from a $300 phone?Performance is admirable as well, thanks to the in-house Tensor G2 chip. It delivers a respectable day-to-day experience and enables AI features. Here, you've got extras like Photo Unblur, Real Tone, Magic Eraser, and more. Couple that with a pretty capable camera setup with a 50 MP main sensor, and you get a really sweet package. Check out the photo samples on our Pixel 7 review for more details.At the end of the day, theisn't the latest Pixel handset (not even one bit), but it may be a good choice for brand fans on a limited budget. Get yours at Woot for only $299.99 and enjoy your savings.