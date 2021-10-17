Notification Center

Android Google

Pixel 6 Pro is the lightweight flagship of your dreams, Amazon listing reveals

Anam Hamid
By
1
Pixel 6 Pro is the lightweight flagship of your dreams, Amazon listing reveals
Pixel 6 tidbits that are not already known will be revealed on October 19. Google has said that the phones will be equipped with bigger camera sensors and they will run on the purpose-built Tensor chip. Leaks have revealed the camera specs, battery capacities, and display refresh rates.

All in all, this may well be one of the best smartphones of the year. The new hardware will be complemented by Android 12 and impressive software support (four operating system upgrades and five years of security patches).

The price leaks that have appeared so far claim that the Pixel 6 will start at $749 and the Pro at $1,049. And today, Amazon has apparently confirmed the series' official UK prices.

Spotted by well-known tipster Roland Quandt, the listings have revealed that the base Pixel 6 Pro with 128GB of storage will go for £849 (~$1,167) and the 256GB variant will cost £949 (~$1,305).

The listings also corroborate rumors that say that the phone sports a 6.71 inches 120Hz AMOLED panel, the Tensor is based on a 5nm process, and the device has 12GB of RAM. The main camera is 50MP, the telephoto 48MP with 4x optical zoom, and the ultrawide 12MP. 

The phone is capable of 4K video recording at 30 and 60fps and the selfie snapper is 12MP. The devices come with an under display fingerprint reader and internal storage is not expandable.

The standard model is expected to have two camera sensors (main and ultrawide) and a 6.4 inches 90Hz screen. It is believed that the Pixel 6 is equipped with a 4,614mAh battery and the Pro has a 5,003mAh cell.

Pixel 6 Pro will not be as heavy as competing devices


If Amazon is to be believed, Pixel 6 Pro weighs 175 grams, which means it will be considerably lighter than competing phones like the Apple iPhone 13 Pro (240 grams) and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (227 grams).

That would be some engineering feat, considering the phone supposedly has a large screen and a hefty battery, but then again, Xiaomi has done it with the Civi so it shouldn't be that hard. An earlier report had said the phone would be Google's heaviest to date, weighing in at 210 grams.


The Pixel 6 will allegedly be available in Kinda Coral, Sorta Seafoam, and Stormy Black, the Pro will come in Sorta Sunny, Cloudy White, and Stormy Black.

It was earlier rumored that sales would begin on October 28 but Amazon UK suggests that the devices will hit the shelves on November 1. 

