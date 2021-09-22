The Pixel 6 Pro might be Google's heaviest Pixel ever

The Pixel 6 Pro might be Google's heaviest Pixel ever1
The Pixel 6 Pro weighs more than previous Pixels, but less than iPhones and Samsungs
Mishaal Rahman from XDA Developers has revealed that the Pixel 6 Pro weighs in at 210 grams, making it the heaviest Pixel smartphone ever. That number was obtained using a scale instead of an official specifications list, so it could be off a little.
The Pixel 6 Pro is noticeably lighter than the iPhone 13 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, however. Apple’s latest 6.7-inch device weighs a whopping 240 grams, whereas Samsung’s 6.8-inch device weighs 229 grams.
The new camera bump and triple-sensor setup inside likely play a role too. Previous Pixels have stuck to dual-camera layouts, but the Pixel 6 Pro is set to offer a 50-megapixel main camera, 48-megapixel 4x telephoto, and a 12-megapixe ultra-wide.