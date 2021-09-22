Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View
Android Google

The Pixel 6 Pro might be Google's heaviest Pixel ever

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
1
The Pixel 6 Pro might be Google's heaviest Pixel ever
Flagship smartphones from all brands are getting heavier and that trend looks set to continue with the next-generation Google Pixel 6 Pro, which should be released in the US and other markets next month.

The Pixel 6 Pro weighs more than previous Pixels, but less than iPhones and Samsungs


Mishaal Rahman from XDA Developers has revealed that the Pixel 6 Pro weighs in at 210 grams, making it the heaviest Pixel smartphone ever. That number was obtained using a scale instead of an official specifications list, so it could be off a little.

Google’s most recent big flagship — the 2019 Pixel 4 XL — tipped the scales at 193 grams and the Pixel 3 XL before that weighed 184 grams. The older Pixel XL and Pixel 2 XL landed in at 164 grams and 175 grams, respectively.

The Pixel 6 Pro is noticeably lighter than the iPhone 13 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, however. Apple’s latest 6.7-inch device weighs a whopping 240 grams, whereas Samsung’s 6.8-inch device weighs 229 grams.

The main reason for the Pixel 6 Pro’s extra weight could be the metal frame. Whereas previous models have used lighter aluminum, Google is following in Apple’s footsteps by using stainless steel on its Pro model.

The new camera bump and triple-sensor setup inside likely play a role too. Previous Pixels have stuck to dual-camera layouts, but the Pixel 6 Pro is set to offer a 50-megapixel main camera, 48-megapixel 4x telephoto, and a 12-megapixe ultra-wide.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12

Latest News

The Moto G Pure leaks in full ahead of a release at an undoubtedly great price
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The Moto G Pure leaks in full ahead of a release at an undoubtedly great price
The big-battery Nokia G50 is one of the most affordable 5G phones available in the US
by Adrian Diaconescu,  4
The big-battery Nokia G50 is one of the most affordable 5G phones available in the US
Day one iPhone 13 pre-orders exceed 5 million units in China
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Day one iPhone 13 pre-orders exceed 5 million units in China
The Galaxy Note 22 isn't happening, so Samsung's Galaxy S line may adopt a boxier design
by Joshua Swingle,  8
The Galaxy Note 22 isn't happening, so Samsung's Galaxy S line may adopt a boxier design
The greatest ever OnePlus 8T 5G deal is here to help you forget about the canceled 9T
by Adrian Diaconescu,  3
The greatest ever OnePlus 8T 5G deal is here to help you forget about the canceled 9T
-$250
Latest Samsung Galaxy S22 leak reveals planned colors
by Joshua Swingle,  4
Latest Samsung Galaxy S22 leak reveals planned colors
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless