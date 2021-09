The Pixel 6 Pro might be Google's heaviest Pixel ever

The Pixel 6 Pro weighs more than previous Pixels, but less than iPhones and Samsungs

Flagship smartphones from all brands are getting heavier and that trend looks set to continue with the next-generation Google Pixel 6 Pro , which should be released in the US and other markets next month. Mishaal Rahman from XDA Developers has revealed that the Pixel 6 Pro weighs in at 210 grams, making it the heaviest Pixel smartphone ever. That number was obtained using a scale instead of an official specifications list, so it could be off a little.Google’s most recent big flagship — the 2019 Pixel 4 XL — tipped the scales at 193 grams and the Pixel 3 XL before that weighed 184 grams. The older Pixel XL and Pixel 2 XL landed in at 164 grams and 175 grams, respectively.The Pixel 6 Pro is noticeably lighter than the iPhone 13 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra , however. Apple ’s latest 6.7-inch device weighs a whopping 240 grams, whereas Samsung’s 6.8-inch device weighs 229 grams.The main reason for the Pixel 6 Pro’s extra weight could be the metal frame. Whereas previous models have used lighter aluminum, Google is following in Apple’s footsteps by using stainless steel on its Pro model.The new camera bump and triple-sensor setup inside likely play a role too. Previous Pixels have stuck to dual-camera layouts, but the Pixel 6 Pro is set to offer a 50-megapixel main camera, 48-megapixel 4x telephoto, and a 12-megapixe ultra-wide.