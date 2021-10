Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro deals: price and availability expectations

Jump to:



Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro price

*not official prices

According to leaks, the Pixel 6 will start at $749, which is $50 less than the iPhone 13. The Google Pixel 6 Pro though will be a lot pricier. The Pixel 6 Pro will probably start at around $1,049, which is costlier but still cheaper than its rival, the According to leaks, the Pixel 6 will start at $749, which is $50 less than the iPhone 13. The Google Pixel 6 Pro though will be a lot pricier. The Pixel 6 Pro will probably start at around $1,049, which is costlier but still cheaper than its rival, the iPhone 13 Pro Max







Google Pixel 6 availability

The probability is that pre-orders for the Pixel 6 series will start only at Google’s online store. But this doesn’t mean it will be the only place you can buy a Pixel 6 at. Big retail stores like Amazon and Best Buy should start offering the phone before the end of October.



As far as cellular carriers are concerned, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro should be offered by AT&T and Verizon. These two will probably have deals on the new Pixel phones as soon as they drop, which will include an eligible trade-in and a new plan. The Google Fi cellular service will offer the Pixel 6 phones with a plan as well.



T-Mobile could eventually offer the Pixel 6 as well, even though it didn’t offer the The probability is that pre-orders for the Pixel 6 series will start only at Google’s online store. But this doesn’t mean it will be the only place you can buy a Pixel 6 at. Big retail stores like Amazon and Best Buy should start offering the phone before the end of October.As far as cellular carriers are concerned, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro should be offered by AT&T and Verizon. These two will probably have deals on the new Pixel phones as soon as they drop, which will include an eligible trade-in and a new plan. The Google Fi cellular service will offer the Pixel 6 phones with a plan as well.T-Mobile could eventually offer the Pixel 6 as well, even though it didn’t offer the Pixel 5 last year. According to reports, the Pixel 6 phones could come with a gift during the pre-order period. The gift is said to be a pair of Bose 700 over-ear headphones, which is a pretty cool deal.