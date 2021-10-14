Notification Center

Android Release dates Google

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro deals: price and availability expectations

Iskren Gaidarov
By @IskrenGaidarov
0
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro deals: price and availability expectations
The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are on the horizon, and with just weeks away from the new phones’ release, questions about pricing, availability, and deals start to rise. Google's upcoming phones are expected by many because of their major redesign and plenty of improvements over their predecessors. For example, the Pixel 6 series features the company’s first in-house processor, the Google Tensor Chip, a new and bold design, high refresh rate screens, and better battery and camera performance.


Jump to:

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro price


 
StorageGoogle Pixel 6Google Pixel 6 Pro
128GB$749*$1,049*
256GB$849*$1,149*
512GB-$1,249*
*not official prices

According to leaks, the Pixel 6 will start at $749, which is $50 less than the iPhone 13. The Google Pixel 6 Pro though will be a lot pricier. The Pixel 6 Pro will probably start at around $1,049, which is costlier but still cheaper than its rival, the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

You might also be interested in our Pixel 6 vs iPhone 13 and Pixel 6 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro Max preliminary comparisons.  

Google Pixel 6 release date


The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be officially unveiled at Google’s October 19 event next week. Reports suggest that pre-order will start right away and the Pixel 6 will be released on October 28.
 

Google Pixel 6 availability


The probability is that pre-orders for the Pixel 6 series will start only at Google’s online store. But this doesn’t mean it will be the only place you can buy a Pixel 6 at. Big retail stores like Amazon and Best Buy should start offering the phone before the end of October.

As far as cellular carriers are concerned, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro should be offered by AT&T and Verizon. These two will probably have deals on the new Pixel phones as soon as they drop, which will include an eligible trade-in and a new plan. The Google Fi cellular service will offer the Pixel 6 phones with a plan as well.

T-Mobile could eventually offer the Pixel 6 as well, even though it didn’t offer the Pixel 5 last year. According to reports, the Pixel 6 phones could come with a gift during the pre-order period. The gift is said to be a pair of Bose 700 over-ear headphones, which is a pretty cool deal.

Which Google Pixel 6 to buy



That’s a fair question many of you might be asking themselves. The Google Pixel 6 is cheaper, smaller, and has great specs. But the Pixel 6 Pro is more cutting edge, and also more pricey. The non-Pro Pixel is probably more for people that won’t mind its lack of a telephoto camera and not as great specs. It is also better for those who don’t like extremely big phones.

If this is the case for you too, then you are probably wondering which storage variant to choose. Like we mentioned earlier, the Pixel 6 comes in two storage options: 128GB and 256GB. The base storage option should be more than adequate for most people’s needs, but if you doubt it will be enough for you, go for the 256GB one.

If your choice is the Pixel 6 Pro, you are presented with three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. All of these options are good, though if you plan to store lots of videos and photos on your phone we recommend you don’t go for the base one. 

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 specs
Google Pixel 6 specs
$440 Walmart $482 Newegg
  • Display 6.4 inches 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera)
  • Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12

