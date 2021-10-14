Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro deals: price and availability expectations

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro deals: price and availability expectations0
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro price
|Storage
|Google Pixel 6
|Google Pixel 6 Pro
|128GB
|$749*
|$1,049*
|256GB
|$849*
|$1,149*
|512GB
|-
|$1,249*
*not official prices
According to leaks, the Pixel 6 will start at $749, which is $50 less than the iPhone 13. The Google Pixel 6 Pro though will be a lot pricier. The Pixel 6 Pro will probably start at around $1,049, which is costlier but still cheaper than its rival, the iPhone 13 Pro Max.
Google Pixel 6 release date
The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be officially unveiled at Google’s October 19 event next week. Reports suggest that pre-order will start right away and the Pixel 6 will be released on October 28.
Google Pixel 6 availability
The probability is that pre-orders for the Pixel 6 series will start only at Google’s online store. But this doesn’t mean it will be the only place you can buy a Pixel 6 at. Big retail stores like Amazon and Best Buy should start offering the phone before the end of October.
As far as cellular carriers are concerned, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro should be offered by AT&T and Verizon. These two will probably have deals on the new Pixel phones as soon as they drop, which will include an eligible trade-in and a new plan. The Google Fi cellular service will offer the Pixel 6 phones with a plan as well.
T-Mobile could eventually offer the Pixel 6 as well, even though it didn’t offer the Pixel 5 last year. According to reports, the Pixel 6 phones could come with a gift during the pre-order period. The gift is said to be a pair of Bose 700 over-ear headphones, which is a pretty cool deal.
Which Google Pixel 6 to buy
That’s a fair question many of you might be asking themselves. The Google Pixel 6 is cheaper, smaller, and has great specs. But the Pixel 6 Pro is more cutting edge, and also more pricey. The non-Pro Pixel is probably more for people that won’t mind its lack of a telephoto camera and not as great specs. It is also better for those who don’t like extremely big phones.
If your choice is the Pixel 6 Pro, you are presented with three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. All of these options are good, though if you plan to store lots of videos and photos on your phone we recommend you don’t go for the base one.
