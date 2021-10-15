Latest render dump from top tipster shows the 5G Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro in multiple colors



Next Tuesday, Google is going to unveil the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro . While we've already seen a number of images showing off the new phones, today tipster Evan Blass posted renders of the two phones along with some images of cases for the phones, and what Blass calls "lifestyle" shots of the phones. The Pixel 6 will carry a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protected 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 1080 x 2340 resolution, and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.





With the homegrown Google Tensor chip under the hood, the standard model will carry 8GB of memory with 128GB or 256GB of storage. On the back, we should see a 50MP primary camera with a 12MP Ultra-wide camera, and there will be a front-facing 8MP selfie snapper. A 4614mAh battery will keep the lights on.





As for the Pixel 6 Pro, the premium model will sport a 6.71-inch AMOLED display with a 1440 x 3120 resolution and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The "Pro" variant will redraw up to 120 times per second (120Hz) and the same Tensor chipset will be under the hood with 12GB of memory and 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage. The camera array on the back will include the 50MP primary, a 48MP Telephoto camera (with an optical zoom of 4x), and a 12MP Ultra-wide camera.





The Pixel 6 Pro will have a 12MP selfie snapper in the front along with the largest battery to ever grace a Pixel handset at 5000mAh. With the unveiling taking place on October 19th, the release date could be October 28th.

Google Pixel 6



Google Pixel 6 Pro

Cases

Lifestyle



The Pixel 6 will be offered in "Kinda Coral," "Sorta Seafoam" and "Stormy Black." The Pixel 6 Pro will be available in "Sorta Sunny," "Cloudy White," and "Stormy Black."





Will this be the year that the Pixel becomes a legit iPhone and Galaxy S competitor? And if there is a Pixel Fold released, will it be able to go toe to toe with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 ? Stay tuned!