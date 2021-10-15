Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone13 Pro + Flex plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone13 Pro + Flex plan

 View
Android Release dates Google 5G

Latest render dump from top tipster shows the 5G Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro in multiple colors

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
2
Latest render dump from top tipster shows the 5G Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro in multiple colors
Next Tuesday, Google is going to unveil the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. While we've already seen a number of images showing off the new phones, today tipster Evan Blass posted renders of the two phones along with some images of cases for the phones, and what Blass calls "lifestyle" shots of the phones. The Pixel 6 will carry a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protected 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 1080 x 2340 resolution, and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

With the homegrown Google Tensor chip under the hood, the standard model will carry 8GB of memory with 128GB or 256GB of storage. On the back, we should see a 50MP primary camera with a 12MP Ultra-wide camera, and there will be a front-facing 8MP selfie snapper. A 4614mAh battery will keep the lights on.

As for the Pixel 6 Pro, the premium model will sport a 6.71-inch AMOLED display with a 1440 x 3120 resolution and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The "Pro" variant will redraw up to 120 times per second (120Hz) and the same Tensor chipset will be under the hood with 12GB of memory and 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage. The camera array on the back will include the 50MP primary, a 48MP Telephoto camera (with an optical zoom of 4x), and a 12MP Ultra-wide camera.

The Pixel 6 Pro will have a 12MP selfie snapper in the front along with the largest battery to ever grace a Pixel handset at 5000mAh. With the unveiling taking place on October 19th, the release date could be October 28th.

Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6 Pro


Cases


Lifestyle



The Pixel 6 will be offered in "Kinda Coral," "Sorta Seafoam" and "Stormy Black." The Pixel 6 Pro will be available in "Sorta Sunny," "Cloudy White," and "Stormy Black."

Will this be the year that the Pixel becomes a legit iPhone and Galaxy S competitor? And if there is a Pixel Fold released, will it be able to go toe to toe with the Galaxy Z Fold 3? Stay tuned!

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 specs
Google Pixel 6 specs
$440 Walmart $482 Newegg
  • Display 6.4 inches 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera)
  • Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12

Latest News

OnePlus founder rumored to release a new Android phone soon
by Alan Friedman,  0
OnePlus founder rumored to release a new Android phone soon
TSMC confirms that its 3nm chips won't ship until the first quarter of 2023
by Alan Friedman,  0
TSMC confirms that its 3nm chips won't ship until the first quarter of 2023
Samsung practically confirms its 'Galaxy Unpacked Part 2' event will be all about colors
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung practically confirms its 'Galaxy Unpacked Part 2' event will be all about colors
This may well be your final chance to get Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 5G at a huge $300 discount
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
This may well be your final chance to get Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 5G at a huge $300 discount
-$300
Samsung continues to dominate shrinking smartphone market, Apple remains the profit king
by Adrian Diaconescu,  16
Samsung continues to dominate shrinking smartphone market, Apple remains the profit king
Oppo's foldable gets fleshed out with tipster's leaked specs
by Alan Friedman,  2
Oppo's foldable gets fleshed out with tipster's leaked specs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless