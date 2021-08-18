It's happening! Under-display camera phones are finally here, but not all are created equal

Welcome the notch: The Essential transitional compromise

















Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 under-display camera



And we come to the latest device with an under-display camera, and definitely the most popular one - Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3. Without sugarcoating it too much, it's safe to say - this was a pure experiment on Samsung's side, and whether it's paid off will depend on who you are. If you want this all-screen 7.6-inch display and don't care about how good your video conferencing camera is, then this might satisfy you.





However, it’s important to note that Samsung’s 4MP under-display camera is nowhere near as well hidden as the ones on the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 or ZTE Axon 30 5G. It’s clearly visible with basically any background, and even when the screen is off. It sort of resembles a stop sign, as if it was trying to say: ”Stop, Samsung! It’s too early for me...”. Jokes aside, the pictures are usable but about as usable as a 4MP photo from such a camera will ever be. Yet, it’s much less distracting than the previous punch-hole solution on the Galax Z Fold 2, so again - it might be just the right one for you.



In the end…



There are a few things to note about the current state of the truly bezel-less smartphone with an under-display camera:





1. All current devices that support this feature come at completely different price segments - they literally couldn’t be more different than one another. The Axon 30 5G is launching globally for $500/€500/£430, which is a mid-range price for a device with flagship grade-specs. The Mi Mix 4 is yet to become available globally, but the price is definitely expected to be worthy of a flagship device. And then, of course, we have Samsung’s Z Fold 3, which is a different beast altogether and costs $1,799.





2.The fact that all of these devices are at different price points is fantastic news for the customers! It means this tech is achievable on many levels, and it is… for everyone. You won’t have to buy the latest and greatest flagship to enjoy a truly edgeless display.









2. The fact that all of these devices are at different price points is fantastic news for the customers! It means this tech is achievable on many levels, and it is… for everyone. You won't have to buy the latest and greatest flagship to enjoy a truly edgeless display.

3. While photos won't be a big problem for the powerful AI algorithms, videos will be. Early video samples from the Axon 30 5G, which otherwise takes great photos, show a soft and blurry mess of a video. The good news here is that companies like Apple and now Google with the Pixel 6 and the Tensor chip have already figured out a way of processing video on the fly. Therefore this might be just another "it's a matter of time" fix.

All in all, what a time to be alive! Truly bezel-less phones are now a thing, and the under-display camera is to thank for that. Come on, Apple and Google! Jump on board ASAP...