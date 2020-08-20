Take a look at a render and a new teaser for the ZTE Axon 20 5G which features an in-display camera
Just the other day we told you that ZTE plans on unveiling the Axon 20 5G next month. The manufacturer's President for Business Ni Fei has already given away some info about the phone on Weibo, China's micro-blogging site. Powered by the Snapdragon 765G Mobile Platform, the phone will be equipped with a huge 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2460 FHD+ resolution. This works out to an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. This means that the device will have a tall and thin display, perfect for streaming videos in landscape mode.
The second image gives us a look at what the screen might look like when powered on while also commenting on the level of happiness a smartphone user could experience using a phone with a selfie camera built under the display. That level of happiness though, at least for now, will apparently be only felt in China as the handset isn't expected to be available outside of the country.
You might recall that in June 2019, both Oppo and Xiaomi showed off their in-display selfie camera. Thus far, neither firm has actually released a handset with such a feature.