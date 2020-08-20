Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20

View

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20

View
Android ZTE Camera Display 5G

Take a look at a render and a new teaser for the ZTE Axon 20 5G which features an in-display camera

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Aug 20, 2020, 3:24 AM
Take a look at a render and a new teaser for the ZTE Axon 20 5G which features an in-display camera
Just the other day we told you that ZTE plans on unveiling the Axon 20 5G next month. The manufacturer's President for Business Ni Fei has already given away some info about the phone on Weibo, China's micro-blogging site. Powered by the Snapdragon 765G Mobile Platform, the phone will be equipped with a huge 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2460 FHD+ resolution. This works out to an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. This means that the device will have a tall and thin display, perfect for streaming videos in landscape mode.

The phone will carry a 64MP camera on the back along with a 32MP in-display selfie snapper. That's right, depending on who releases its phone first, Xiaomi Oppo or ZTE could be first out of the gate with an in-display selfie camera. While ZTE's Fei leaked an image of the Axon 20 5G the other day, the executive leaked two more on Wednesday according to Tweakers (via The Verge). One image shows off a render of the device which from the front simply looks like a slab of glass. The display is notchless and there is no pop-up camera, no punch hole.


The second image gives us a look at what the screen might look like when powered on while also commenting on the level of happiness a smartphone user could experience using a phone with a selfie camera built under the display. That level of happiness though, at least for now, will apparently be only felt in China as the handset isn't expected to be available outside of the country.


You might recall that in June 2019, both Oppo and Xiaomi showed off their in-display selfie camera. Thus far, neither firm has actually released a handset with such a feature.

Buy Google Pixel 4 XL from:
Amazon | Best Buy | Walmart | B&H
Verizon | AT&T

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Here's when the Google Pixel 5 & Pixel 4a (5G) could be announced
Popular stories
BlackBerry is back! New 5G phone with QWERTY keyboard arriving in 2021
Popular stories
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Note 10+ vs S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: camera comparison
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Review

Popular stories

Popular stories
After Apple, Google kicks out the Fortnite app, too, and gets sued by Epic
Popular stories
Newest Google Pixel 5 leak reveals very small battery for 5G flagship
Popular stories
Samsung allegedly says fog inside the Galaxy Note 20's camera is normal
Popular stories
Samsung reportedly drops feature from 5G Galaxy S21 (S30) because it can't top Apple's version
Popular stories
Apple's failure to approve updated Telegram app gives Android users first crack at new feature
Popular stories
Reliable leaker 'confirms' Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G release date

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless