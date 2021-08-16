ZTE Axon 30 5G available globally on September 9 for just $500

ZTE Axon 30 5G available globally on September 9 for just $5000
Just like the newly unveiled Asus ROG Phone 5S and 5S Pro, the Axon 30’s display features a touch sampling rate of up to 360Hz, which is especially useful for gaming. As far as performance goes, ZTE Axon 30 is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870G chipset that features eight processor and a maximum core frequency of 3.2GHz.
ZTE revealed the Axon 30’s price will start at $500 / €500 / £430 for the 8/128GB, but an upgraded 12/256GB model will also be available for purchase for $600 / €600 / £520.
Beginning September 9, ZTE Axon 30 5G will be available in the United States and Canada, but also in many European countries including Austria, Belgium, Latvia, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Croatia, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Malta, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Denmark, Estonia, Portugal, Finland, Romania, Slovakia, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Hungary, Sweden, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Poland, France, and United Kingdom.