Android ZTE 5G

ZTE Axon 30 5G available globally on September 9 for just $500

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
ZTE Axon 30 available globally on September 9 for just $500
The Axon 30, ZTE’s second-generation under-display camera smartphone, will be available globally starting September 9. The word’s first phone to introduce under-display screen with such a high pixel density of up to 400ppi will be available for purchase for just $500.

Just like the newly unveiled Asus ROG Phone 5S and 5S Pro, the Axon 30’s display features a touch sampling rate of up to 360Hz, which is especially useful for gaming. As far as performance goes, ZTE Axon 30 is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870G chipset that features eight processor and a maximum core frequency of 3.2GHz.

Another selling point of the Axon 30 5G is the upgraded quad-camera that include s 64-megapixel main camera, a 120-degree wide-angle camera, a 3cm macro lens and a depth-of-field lens, which should provide users with photo solutions for almost any scenario.

ZTE revealed the Axon 30’s price will start at $500 / €500 / £430 for the 8/128GB, but an upgraded 12/256GB model will also be available for purchase for $600 / €600 / £520.

Beginning September 9, ZTE Axon 30 5G will be available in the United States and Canada, but also in many European countries including Austria, Belgium, Latvia, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Croatia, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Malta, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Denmark, Estonia, Portugal, Finland, Romania, Slovakia, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Hungary, Sweden, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Poland, France, and United Kingdom.

Related phones

Axon 30 5G
ZTE Axon 30 5G View Full specs
$570 eBay $1279 Newegg
  • Display 6.9 inches 2460 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11

