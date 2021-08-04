Another report says Xiaomi has overtaken Samsung in Europe, but only just





Counterpoint Research

Samsung lost its European top spot in June

Smartphone shipments in Europe are said to have increased 33% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. Most of that is attributed to the reopening of local economies.



Analysts at the research firm claim Samsung suffered “significant supply issues in May and June” due to factory shutdowns in Vietnam related to COVID-19, something that has started to impact shipments.



Counterpoint says Samsung’s issues should be short-lived, though.

Xiaomi is benefitting from Samsung's supply issues

finished the quarter with an average market share of 24%, according to the market data. That’s up an incredible 11 percentage points and was made possible by a 151% surge in smartphone shipments.



Galaxy sales across Europe plummeted 20% in June compared to May, enough to push it down into second place. Xiaomi was the main beneficiary.



Apple fell to third, but its market share is up

rounded out the top 3 with a 20% share in Q2 2021. That’s up from 17% a year earlier on a 55% boost to shipments, though it wasn’t enough to retain its position as the second-largest brand in Europe.



Shipments are likely to decline more in the third quarter due to the approaching iPhone 13 launch. Nevertheless, a massive jump is expected globally in the fourth quarter of 2021. Rumor has it that Apple has ordered 20% more iPhones than usual.

Oppo and its subsidiaries continue to grow

Oppo only entered the European smartphone market a couple of years ago, but it has already solidified its position as the fourth-largest smartphone brand by volume in the region.



Counterpoint says Oppo now holds a 7% market share, up from 3% twelve months ago following a huge increase in shipments of 235%. But if you think that’s impressive, wait until you hear about



Oppo was the fifth-largest manufacturer in Europe with a 3% slice of the pie. Its shipments have soared 304% year-on-year following the success of the



As for why Apple's shipments increased so much… Well, that was a combination of higher overall demand and the incredible success that it has seen since launching the iPhone 12 series last fall.

Goodbye, Huawei

Speaking of Huawei, it has almost completely exited the European smartphone market. A year ago it accounted for 10% of all shipments in the region, but in the second quarter of 2021 its share fell to 1%.



As for Realme, its focus on affordable devices has paid off. Market share doubled from 1% to 2% last quarter and shipments rose 415% year-on-year, enough to surpass former smartphone giant Huawei

Yesterday, it was reported that Xiaomi had overtaken Samsung in Europe, and Counterpoint Research agrees, to an extent.

The smartphone market is awkward to analyze. Individual brands rarely share official shipment numbers, so it’s left to research firms to estimate the figures every few months. The results can differ, though overall they provide an idea of what the market looks like.