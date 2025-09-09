Organization to start boycott of T-Mobile on September 10th, but not for the reasons you might think

T-Mobile contracts on November 1st. No, this has nothing to do with the T-Life app and is a protest of the carrier's support of certain politicians. Tomorrow, September 10th, a group that will consist of leaders from the Communication Workers of America, Tesla Takedown, and others, will begin a boycott of T-Mobile starting at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET. The goal is to have at least 10,000 subscribers of the carrier cancel theircontracts on November 1st. No, this has nothing to do with the T-Life app and is a protest of the carrier's support of certain politicians.

When I first heard about this organized boycott against T-Mobile , I figured that the protest was being arranged as a way to let T-Mobile know that its customers and reps do not like having to use the T-Life app to place orders for devices, add new lines, buy accessories, and more. But it appears that the goal to get at least 10,000 T-Mobile subscribers to drop the carrier by November 1st is being done to "send a message to all of corporate America that there are costs to supporting the Trump Administration."









T-Mobile network. MVNO's buy wireless service wholesale from a company with a wireless network and sell it at a profit to consumers. T-Mobile is focused on getting as close as possible to the President, ignoring glaring conflicts of interest." The organization behind the boycott is upset that the Trump Mobile MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) will primarily use thenetwork. MVNO's buy wireless service wholesale from a company with a wireless network and sell it at a profit to consumers. On the T-Mobile boycott website, the protesters write, "As Trump wages a war on immigrants and deploys troops in our city,is focused on getting as close as possible to the President, ignoring glaring conflicts of interest."

Additionally, the website states that " T-Mobile lobbied in favor of Trump's disastrous budget bill that will strip millions of Americans of healthcare and basic social services, while cutting the taxes of the 1%." Another complaint notes that T-Mobile started a partnership in July with Elon Musk's Starlink. The latter powers T-Satellite, the carrier's satellite service that provides wireless connectivity in areas where there is no cellular service. The website says that T-Mobile is "funneling billions into the pockets of the world's most famous and destructive far-right billionaire."





T-Mobile 's decision to give up its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and anti-racism programs. The organization says that T-Mobile agreed to do this to appease Trump because it had two major deals awaiting approval from U.S. government agencies. The website also points out that, unlike T-Mobile has spent years engaging in vicious union-busting tactics to prevent workers from unionizing." The boycott is also being held to protest's decision to give up its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and anti-racism programs. The organization says thatagreed to do this to appease Trump because it had two major deals awaiting approval from U.S. government agencies. The website also points out that, unlike AT&T and Verizon , which respect their workers right to organize, "has spent years engaging in vicious union-busting tactics to prevent workers from unionizing."

T-Mobile 's support of Trump is unacceptable. Stand up for Democracy. Boycott T-Mobile ." If you're interested in being a volunteer, you can visit the T-Mobile boycott website It would seem that the point of this boycott is published right on the organization's website. "As Trump sends the military into our cities and disappears people off the streets,'s support of Trump is unacceptable. Stand up for Democracy. Boycott." If you're interested in being a volunteer, you can visit theboycott website by tapping on this link

If this boycott was being arranged to protest T-Mobile 's apparent transition into a digital carrier, I can understand it. That is a situation that T-Mobile can do something about. But when it comes to protesting the policies of the President of the United States, it isn't clear what getting 10,000 subscribers to cancel their T-Mobile accounts will do. During the last four quarters, the carrier has generated anywhere from 495,000 to 903,000 new net postpaid phone subscribers. There is also no way that T-Mobile backs out of its deal with Elon Musk's Starlink because of a little protest.



You might see protesters outside T-Mobile stores trying to collect signatures for the campaign. However, it would seem that the website lists no upcoming events to be held near any T-Mobile stores.

