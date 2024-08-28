You need one thing and one thing only to knock the OnePlus Pad down to its lowest price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Whether you're interested in a new phone or tablet this back to school shopping season, today looks like the perfect time to spend a little money for OnePlus fans... with Prime memberships. In addition to the OnePlus Open and OnePlus 12R handsets, the iPad-rivaling OnePlus Pad has just scored a hefty and unexpected Amazon discount well ahead of the e-commerce giant's second batch of Prime Day deals this year.
While no one can predict the future (except for Evan Blass or Mark Gurman, maybe), we see no reason for you to wait until October if you're after an Android tablet with a decidedly premium design, respectable specifications, and reasonable price.
Normally available for $479.99 with no strings attached, the first-gen OnePlus Pad can be currently had at a cool $110 (or 23 percent) discount sans trade-in or anything else of that sort. You do have to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of this killer new deal, which just so happens to mimic last month's summer Prime Day offer while beating all other promotions from the past year or so.
Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, the spring 2023-released OnePlus Pad has been recently superseded by an improved sequel with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC under its hood (among others). Of course, the OnePlus Pad 2 is considerably costlier than its predecessor, which means said predecessor is still one of the best tablets you can buy for less than $400 right now.
Bigger and bolder than Apple's "regular" iPad 9 and iPad 10, this upper mid-range device packs 8GB RAM and an almost surprisingly large 9,510mAh battery with blazing fast 67W charging capabilities in a razor-thin and remarkably lightweight body made from aluminum and glass.
That 11.61-inch LCD screen is definitely no pushover either, with a resolution of 2800 x 2000 pixels and silky smooth 144Hz refresh rate technology, and the OnePlus Pad's content streaming skills are further enhanced by a four-speaker sound system enriched with Dolby Atmos tech. In short, the value for money equation here looks just about impossible to match, let alone beat, by any of the best iPads or Samsung Galaxy Tabs around.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: