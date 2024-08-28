You need one thing and one thing only to knock the OnePlus Pad down to its lowest price





While no one can predict the future (except for Evan Blass or Mark Gurman, maybe), we see no reason for you to wait until October if you're after an Android tablet with a decidedly premium design, respectable specifications, and reasonable price.

OnePlus Pad 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11.61-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2800 x 2000 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Processor, 9,510mAh Battery with 67W Charging Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Halo Green Color, Amazon Prime Membership Required $110 off (23%) Buy at Amazon





Normally available for $479.99 with no strings attached, the first-gen OnePlus Pad can be currently had at a cool $110 (or 23 percent) discount sans trade-in or anything else of that sort. You do have to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of this killer new deal, which just so happens to mimic last month's summer Prime Day offer while beating all other promotions from the past year or so.









Bigger and bolder than Apple's "regular" iPad 9 and iPad 10, this upper mid-range device packs 8GB RAM and an almost surprisingly large 9,510mAh battery with blazing fast 67W charging capabilities in a razor-thin and remarkably lightweight body made from aluminum and glass.



