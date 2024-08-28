Save $485 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!

You need one thing and one thing only to knock the OnePlus Pad down to its lowest price

By

Deals
Whether you're interested in a new phone or tablet this back to school shopping season, today looks like the perfect time to spend a little money for OnePlus fans... with Prime memberships. In addition to the OnePlus Open and OnePlus 12R handsets, the iPad-rivaling OnePlus Pad has just scored a hefty and unexpected Amazon discount well ahead of the e-commerce giant's second batch of Prime Day deals this year.

While no one can predict the future (except for Evan Blass or Mark Gurman, maybe), we see no reason for you to wait until October if you're after an Android tablet with a decidedly premium design, respectable specifications, and reasonable price.

OnePlus Pad

128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11.61-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2800 x 2000 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Processor, 9,510mAh Battery with 67W Charging Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Halo Green Color, Amazon Prime Membership Required
$110 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

Normally available for $479.99 with no strings attached, the first-gen OnePlus Pad can be currently had at a cool $110 (or 23 percent) discount sans trade-in or anything else of that sort. You do have to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of this killer new deal, which just so happens to mimic last month's summer Prime Day offer while beating all other promotions from the past year or so.

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, the spring 2023-released OnePlus Pad has been recently superseded by an improved sequel with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC under its hood (among others). Of course, the OnePlus Pad 2 is considerably costlier than its predecessor, which means said predecessor is still one of the best tablets you can buy for less than $400 right now.

Bigger and bolder than Apple's "regular" iPad 9 and iPad 10, this upper mid-range device packs 8GB RAM and an almost surprisingly large 9,510mAh battery with blazing fast 67W charging capabilities in a razor-thin and remarkably lightweight body made from aluminum and glass.

That 11.61-inch LCD screen is definitely no pushover either, with a resolution of 2800 x 2000 pixels and silky smooth 144Hz refresh rate technology, and the OnePlus Pad's content streaming skills are further enhanced by a four-speaker sound system enriched with Dolby Atmos tech. In short, the value for money equation here looks just about impossible to match, let alone beat, by any of the best iPads or Samsung Galaxy Tabs around.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

