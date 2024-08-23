Start prepping your wallet; Amazon reveals a second Prime Day is on its way
Amazon Prime Day is one of the best times to score massive savings on a new phone, tablet, smartwatch, headphones, or Bluetooth speaker. And while it's usually in July, which has already come and gone, it appears that a second Prime Day 2024 is heading our way.
In a new blog post, Amazon revealed that it will hold another shopping event dubbed Prime Big Deal Days this October. Unfortunately, it didn't specify the exact dates of the upcoming bonanza, so we can't tell you when the shopping spree will start. However, the retailer pointed out that only Prime members will be able to take advantage of early deals.
Amazon held the same Prime Big Deal Days sales bonanza last year, which ran from October 10th to 11th, giving Prime members 48 hours to score big discounts on mobile devices. Chances are high that the retailer will launch this year's Prime Day in October around the same time.
We also saw sweet discounts on tablets such as the Galaxy Tab S9+, which was $250 off its price, and a huge 30% markdown on Google's fancy Pixel Tablet. There were plenty of unmissable smartwatch and headphones deals, too. Those looking for a new Bluetooth speaker were also able to snatch one at a massive price cut.
So, overall, start preparing your wallet right now, as we have this hunch that this year's Prime Big Deal Days will be one to remember. Of course, our team of elite deal hunters will cover the event and list all the best Prime Day in October deals in our dedicated Prime Day articles. So, keep checking PhoneArena.com to get the exact dates of Amazon's upcoming shopping spree and to score the absolute best deals in the fastest and easiest way possible.
Therefore, if you still don't have a Prime subscription, don't hesitate to become a member now, ahead of the shopping event, as the discounts during Prime Day are on par with those on Black Friday.
When the Prime Big Deal Days might start and what to expect
As for what deals to expect, prepare for huge discounts on some of the best phones on the market. In July, we saw hefty price cuts on the Galaxy S24 lineup, Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 series, and plenty of top-tier Motorola phones.
