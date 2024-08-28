Save $485 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!

Amazon Prime members can get the OnePlus 12R high-ender at an astoundingly low price right now

Amazon Prime members can get the OnePlus 12R high-ender at an astoundingly low price right now
If you're an Amazon Prime member looking forward to the e-commerce giant's second batch of exclusive deals on the best phones available today, it might actually be a good idea to make your purchase right now rather than wait until October.

That is, if you're tempted by high-end devices like the OnePlus Open and OnePlus 12R, both of which happen to be sold at very special prices with Prime subscriptions at the time of this writing.

OnePlus 12R

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.78-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Camera, 5,500mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Iron Gray Color, Prime Membership Required
$100 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 12R

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.78-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Camera, 5,500mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Iron Gray and Cool Blue Color Options, Prime Membership Required
$100 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

The always affordable 12R powerhouse is of course even cheaper than usual after a cool $100 discount from a $499.99 list price in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration. This particular variant, which also packs 8 gigs of RAM, is rarely marked down by more than 50 bucks, at least without an obligatory trade-in or upfront carrier activation.

You obviously don't have to meet any of those two conditions... if you're a Prime member, and the same goes for a $100 discount applied by Amazon for the 256 gig storage variant of the OnePlus 12R, which normally costs $599.99. 

Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, this puppy is clearly not quite as advanced as a "regular" OnePlus 12 or any of the three members of Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy S24 family. But as our comprehensive OnePlus 12R review proves beyond the shadow of a doubt, the handset's compromises are nowhere near as major as its very reasonable price might suggest. 

You're looking at a decidedly strong performer here across virtually all areas from battery life to screen quality, charging speeds, and yes, even overall system performance. The cameras are perhaps less than impressive if you compare them with what the Galaxy S24 offers in the same department, but for a budget 5G phone, even that aspect is satisfying (at the very least).

In short, we don't see any reason why bargain hunters would want to wait for Amazon's second Prime Day sales event of the year, let alone the possible launch of an improved OnePlus 13R device in early 2025.
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
