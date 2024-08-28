Wild new Amazon Prime exclusive deal slashes a hefty $400 off the OnePlus Open

OnePlus Open





That's because a totally unexpected Prime exclusive deal has surfaced out of nowhere, letting you save a whopping 400 bucks on one of the That's because a totally unexpected Prime exclusive deal has surfaced out of nowhere, letting you save a whopping 400 bucks on one of the greatest foldable devices around with no strings attached and no special requirements... apart from an obligatory Amazon Prime membership.

OnePlus Open 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.82-Inch Foldable AMOLED Display with 2440 x 2268 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.31-Inch AMOLED Cover Screen with 2484 x 1116 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Android 13, 48 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 20MP Front-Facing Camera, 32MP Cover Camera, 4,805mAh Battery with 67W Charging Capabilities, Emerald Dusk Color, Amazon Prime Membership Required $400 off (24%) Buy at Amazon





This is the exact same discount that was offered by the same retailer under the exact same condition a little over a month ago , which strongly suggests you won't be able to save more than $400 in October either. Without a Prime subscription (or a device trade-in), no major US retailer (including OnePlus itself) has been able to offer a higher discount than $300 to this date, which further highlights the amazing appeal of this surprising new Amazon promotion.





All signs are naturally pointing at the e-commerce giant's latest OnePlus Open deal being a limited-time thing, and even if you hurry, you can only get the book-style Android powerhouse in an "Emerald Dusk" hue for $400 less than usual.





Praised for everything from its super-stylish and lightweight design to its phenomenally versatile and powerful camera system in our in-depth OnePlus Open review last year, this bad boy is only expected to receive a true sequel in (early) 2025



