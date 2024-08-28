Wild new Amazon Prime exclusive deal slashes a hefty $400 off the OnePlus Open
If you missed out on your chance to score the highest possible discounts on all the best phones out there during Amazon's summer Prime Day sales event last month and would rather not wait until October for the e-commerce giant's fall festival, now looks like the ideal time to buy an unlocked OnePlus Open sans trade-in.
That's because a totally unexpected Prime exclusive deal has surfaced out of nowhere, letting you save a whopping 400 bucks on one of the greatest foldable devices around with no strings attached and no special requirements... apart from an obligatory Amazon Prime membership.
This is the exact same discount that was offered by the same retailer under the exact same condition a little over a month ago, which strongly suggests you won't be able to save more than $400 in October either. Without a Prime subscription (or a device trade-in), no major US retailer (including OnePlus itself) has been able to offer a higher discount than $300 to this date, which further highlights the amazing appeal of this surprising new Amazon promotion.
All signs are naturally pointing at the e-commerce giant's latest OnePlus Open deal being a limited-time thing, and even if you hurry, you can only get the book-style Android powerhouse in an "Emerald Dusk" hue for $400 less than usual.
Praised for everything from its super-stylish and lightweight design to its phenomenally versatile and powerful camera system in our in-depth OnePlus Open review last year, this bad boy is only expected to receive a true sequel in (early) 2025.
That gives the first-gen device a pretty obvious disadvantage in a head-to-head battle against Samsung's brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 6, which is precisely where hefty discounts like this one come in handy. At its freshly reduced price, the OnePlus Open is virtually unbeatable in terms of bang for buck, inarguably crushing Google's first-gen Pixel Fold, upgraded Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and... did we already mention the Z Fold 6?
