Wild new Amazon Prime exclusive deal slashes a hefty $400 off the OnePlus Open

If you missed out on your chance to score the highest possible discounts on all the best phones out there during Amazon's summer Prime Day sales event last month and would rather not wait until October for the e-commerce giant's fall festival, now looks like the ideal time to buy an unlocked OnePlus Open sans trade-in.

That's because a totally unexpected Prime exclusive deal has surfaced out of nowhere, letting you save a whopping 400 bucks on one of the greatest foldable devices around with no strings attached and no special requirements... apart from an obligatory Amazon Prime membership.

OnePlus Open

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.82-Inch Foldable AMOLED Display with 2440 x 2268 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.31-Inch AMOLED Cover Screen with 2484 x 1116 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Android 13, 48 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 20MP Front-Facing Camera, 32MP Cover Camera, 4,805mAh Battery with 67W Charging Capabilities, Emerald Dusk Color, Amazon Prime Membership Required
$400 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

This is the exact same discount that was offered by the same retailer under the exact same condition a little over a month ago, which strongly suggests you won't be able to save more than $400 in October either. Without a Prime subscription (or a device trade-in), no major US retailer (including OnePlus itself) has been able to offer a higher discount than $300 to this date, which further highlights the amazing appeal of this surprising new Amazon promotion.

All signs are naturally pointing at the e-commerce giant's latest OnePlus Open deal being a limited-time thing, and even if you hurry, you can only get the book-style Android powerhouse in an "Emerald Dusk" hue for $400 less than usual.

Praised for everything from its super-stylish and lightweight design to its phenomenally versatile and powerful camera system in our in-depth OnePlus Open review last year, this bad boy is only expected to receive a true sequel in (early) 2025

That gives the first-gen device a pretty obvious disadvantage in a head-to-head battle against Samsung's brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 6, which is precisely where hefty discounts like this one come in handy. At its freshly reduced price, the OnePlus Open is virtually unbeatable in terms of bang for buck, inarguably crushing Google's first-gen Pixel Fold, upgraded Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and... did we already mention the Z Fold 6?
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

