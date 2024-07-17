Prime Day discount makes the OnePlus Pad one of the best Android tablets you can buy on a budget
While first-gen mobile devices are not always great (even when they're manufactured by established names in the industry), the OnePlus Pad has proven to be surprisingly mature and refined, especially compared to something like the first-of-a-kind OnePlus Watch from 2021.
Released a little over a year ago, this 11.6-inch iPad alternative with a rather unconventional 7:5 aspect ratio is not quite as affordable as many of the best budget tablets out there from companies like Samsung, Lenovo, or Amazon. But for a limited time, the OnePlus Pad's middling $479.99 list price can be reduced by a substantial $110 with minimal effort and (almost) no strings attached.
What you need to take advantage of this unprecedented Amazon deal is a Prime membership, and because the e-commerce giant only carries one 128GB storage variant and one Halo Green color option of the OnePlus Pad, you might want to hurry and pull the trigger before the Prime Day 2024 promotion goes away.
Technically, the special offer should last for a full 48 hours, but Amazon may well run out of inventory earlier than that. After all, this is a pretty enticing value proposition at this massively reduced price with a silky smooth 144Hz refresh rate-supporting IPS LCD screen in tow, as well as a super-premium metal-and-glass construction, a respectable 8GB RAM count, and a hefty 9,510mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 67W charging capabilities.
Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, the OnePlus Pad sits closer to the high-end Galaxy Tab S9 and Tab S9+ on the Android tablet totem pole than the mid-range Tab S9 FE... while currently costing a lot less than Samsung's best slates or Apple's 11-inch new iPad Air.
Unfortunately, this promo doesn't include a keyboard or stylus, so if those things are important to you, it might be wiser to wait for OnePlus to once again offer a substantial (but smaller) outright discount on the tablet, as well as a bundled productivity-enhancing accessory at no extra cost.
