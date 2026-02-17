Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

OnePlus Pad 3 is a total steal with a free stylus and a $100 price drop

This is one of the best tablets on the market, so don't miss out!

A close-up of the OnePlus Pad 3.
The OnePlus Pad 3 displayed on a wood surface, emphasizing its sleek look. | Image by PhoneArena
The latest iPad Pro (M5) may be selling at a lovely discount on Amazon, but if you’re looking for an uber-premium Android tablet instead, you should definitely check out OnePlus’s deal on its high-end OnePlus Pad 3.

You now have the sweet opportunity to grab this Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered beast for only $599.99, which is a sweet $100 off its usual price. If that’s not enough, you can trade in an eligible device and save up to $50 on top of the trade-in value. OnePlus even lets you bundle your Pad 3 with a OnePlus Stylo 2 or a Folio Case as a freebie, scoring you up to an additional $100 in savings in the process!

OnePlus Pad 3: Save up to $150 + freebie!

$549 99
$699 99
$150 off (21%)
OnePlus is offering a $100 discount on the OnePlus Pad 3, dropping it to just $599.99. Trade in an eligible device to save more and score up to an extra bonus of $50. You can also grab a free OnePlus Pad 3 Folio Case (worth $49.99) or OnePlus Stylo 2 (worth $99.99). Save while the offer lasts!
Buy at OnePlus


Even if you choose not to go the trade-in route, you’re still getting an unbeatable deal here—and I’m not exaggerating. For $599.99, you buy an absolute powerhouse that can tackle any task, game, or heavy workflow without skipping a beat. Plus, with that free OnePlus Stylo 2 included, it becomes an even bigger Galaxy Tab S11 contender. Even I, as a die-hard Sammy fan, feel tempted to grab one.

Of course, there’s a reason the price is significantly lower compared to Samsung’s super-high-end tablets: the display. To keep costs down, the tablet features an LCD screen instead of an OLED panel. Surprisingly, that isn’t a deal-breaker. The display still delivers sharp visuals and vibrant colors thanks to its high 3392 x 2400 resolution and Dolby Vision support. To top it off, the tablet rocks an eight-speaker setup—four woofers and four tweeters—that offers loud, immersive audio without needing to reach for your headphones.

When you add a massive 12,140 mAh battery and 80W fast charging that can top it up in just 81 minutes, it’s easy to see why this bad boy is a "no-miss" at its current price. So, yeah—don’t miss out! Snag this deal at the official store while it’s still live.

