OnePlus Pad 3 is a total steal with a free stylus and a $100 price drop
This is one of the best tablets on the market, so don't miss out!
The OnePlus Pad 3 displayed on a wood surface, emphasizing its sleek look. | Image by PhoneArenaThe latest iPad Pro (M5) may be selling at a lovely discount on Amazon, but if you’re looking for an uber-premium Android tablet instead, you should definitely check out OnePlus’s deal on its high-end OnePlus Pad 3.
You now have the sweet opportunity to grab this Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered beast for only $599.99, which is a sweet $100 off its usual price. If that’s not enough, you can trade in an eligible device and save up to $50 on top of the trade-in value. OnePlus even lets you bundle your Pad 3 with a OnePlus Stylo 2 or a Folio Case as a freebie, scoring you up to an additional $100 in savings in the process!
Even if you choose not to go the trade-in route, you’re still getting an unbeatable deal here—and I’m not exaggerating. For $599.99, you buy an absolute powerhouse that can tackle any task, game, or heavy workflow without skipping a beat. Plus, with that free OnePlus Stylo 2 included, it becomes an even bigger Galaxy Tab S11 contender. Even I, as a die-hard Sammy fan, feel tempted to grab one.
When you add a massive 12,140 mAh battery and 80W fast charging that can top it up in just 81 minutes, it’s easy to see why this bad boy is a "no-miss" at its current price. So, yeah—don’t miss out! Snag this deal at the official store while it’s still live.
