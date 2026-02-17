Latest iPad Pro (M5) gets a lovely discount on Amazon
This is one of the best tablets money can buy, so act fast and save while the deal lasts!
iPad Pro (M5) showcased from behind, highlighting its sleek design. | Image by PhoneArenaAs Apple’s latest and greatest iPad, the M5-powered iPad Pro is likely on your shortlist if you’re hunting for a powerful new tablet that can handle absolutely any task you throw its way. However, starting at about $1,000, it’s not a particularly affordable device, which is why grabbing it with Amazon’s current deal makes it a no-brainer.
Right now, the e-commerce giant is offering a $100 discount on the 11-inch model with 256GB of storage. That allows you to score one for under $900, which I agree is still on the pricey side, but it’s a way better price than the original cost. Plus, Apple’s latest iPad Pro delivers so much value that spending $900 will feel like you’re getting way more than you paid for. And yes, I firmly stand behind those words.
I had the chance to use the 13-inch version of the latest iPad Pro, as this is the model we have in the office, and I must admit that I am in love with it. The M5 chip is blazing fast and doesn’t get bogged down by day-to-day stuff like browsing the web, watching videos, and playing games.
You’re also treated to a stunning 11-inch Tandem OLED display, boasting a 2420 x 1668 resolution and a high 120Hz refresh rate. Yep! Part of opting for Apple’s iPad Pro models is the enjoyment of watching Apple TV+ hits like Severance and Foundation with deep colors and high contrast that, sadly, the non-Pro iPads can’t deliver with their LCD panels.
Top it all off with a 50% charge in just 30 minutes, and you’re indeed getting a do-it-all tablet at a bargain price with Amazon’s latest deal. Therefore, don’t miss out—save $100 on a brand-new M5-powered iPad Pro today!
