Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Latest iPad Pro (M5) gets a lovely discount on Amazon

This is one of the best tablets money can buy, so act fast and save while the deal lasts!

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Tablets Deals iPad
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the iPad Pro (M5).
iPad Pro (M5) showcased from behind, highlighting its sleek design. | Image by PhoneArena
       View now at Amazon  
As Apple’s latest and greatest iPad, the M5-powered iPad Pro is likely on your shortlist if you’re hunting for a powerful new tablet that can handle absolutely any task you throw its way. However, starting at about $1,000, it’s not a particularly affordable device, which is why grabbing it with Amazon’s current deal makes it a no-brainer.

Right now, the e-commerce giant is offering a $100 discount on the 11-inch model with 256GB of storage. That allows you to score one for under $900, which I agree is still on the pricey side, but it’s a way better price than the original cost. Plus, Apple’s latest iPad Pro delivers so much value that spending $900 will feel like you’re getting way more than you paid for. And yes, I firmly stand behind those words.

iPad Pro M5, 11-inch, 256GB: Save $100 on Amazon!

$100 off (10%)
Thanks to a $100 discount on Amazon, the 11-inch M5 iPad Pro with 256GB of storage has officially dipped below the $900 mark. It’s easily one of the best tablets money can buy, which makes this a total no-brainer if you’ve been hunting for a powerhouse for work and play. My advice? Act fast and save while the deal is still live.
Buy at Amazon


I had the chance to use the 13-inch version of the latest iPad Pro, as this is the model we have in the office, and I must admit that I am in love with it. The M5 chip is blazing fast and doesn’t get bogged down by day-to-day stuff like browsing the web, watching videos, and playing games.

Recommended For You

Now, I should also point out that the 256GB and 512GB models come with nine CPU cores—three performance and six efficiency—instead of the ten-core version of the M5 that powers the 1TB and 2TB variants and the latest 14-inch MacBook Pro. However, even with one less core, the tablet is exceptionally powerful, and I think 99% of users won’t even be able to push this thing to its full capabilities. So, as far as performance is concerned, you’re still getting the real deal.

You’re also treated to a stunning 11-inch Tandem OLED display, boasting a 2420 x 1668 resolution and a high 120Hz refresh rate. Yep! Part of opting for Apple’s iPad Pro models is the enjoyment of watching Apple TV+ hits like Severance and Foundation with deep colors and high contrast that, sadly, the non-Pro iPads can’t deliver with their LCD panels.

Top it all off with a 50% charge in just 30 minutes, and you’re indeed getting a do-it-all tablet at a bargain price with Amazon’s latest deal. Therefore, don’t miss out—save $100 on a brand-new M5-powered iPad Pro today!

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15774 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Samsung S4 Mini Sealed/Unopened

by darkdrak88 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Four months later, the iPhone 17 Pro Max aluminum design has clear trade-offs
Four months later, the iPhone 17 Pro Max aluminum design has clear trade-offs
Google is developing a dedicated app for a beloved Pixel feature
Google is developing a dedicated app for a beloved Pixel feature
Тhe OnePlus 15 has one issue no one talks about
Тhe OnePlus 15 has one issue no one talks about
Galaxy S26 Ultra: Seven possible upgrades beyond the leaked specs
Galaxy S26 Ultra: Seven possible upgrades beyond the leaked specs
Third party Verizon rep claims his new boss demands he push pricey new lines on elderly customers
Third party Verizon rep claims his new boss demands he push pricey new lines on elderly customers
Gboard gets new feature to make typing on glass easier
Gboard gets new feature to make typing on glass easier

Latest News

Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time
Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update
Is Samsung so clueless that it expects us all to let those boring Galaxy S26 specs slide?
Is Samsung so clueless that it expects us all to let those boring Galaxy S26 specs slide?
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless