Latest iPad Pro (M5) gets a lovely discount on Amazon

iPad Pro (M5) showcased from behind, highlighting its sleek design. | Image by PhoneArena

iPad Pro M5, 11-inch, 256GB: Save $100 on Amazon! $100 off (10%) Thanks to a $100 discount on Amazon, the 11-inch M5 iPad Pro with 256GB of storage has officially dipped below the $900 mark. It’s easily one of the best tablets money can buy, which makes this a total no-brainer if you’ve been hunting for a powerhouse for work and play. My advice? Act fast and save while the deal is still live. Buy at Amazon

I had the chance to use the 13-inch version of the latest iPad Pro, as this is the model we have in the office, and I must admit that I am in love with it. The M5 chip is blazing fast and doesn’t get bogged down by day-to-day stuff like browsing the web, watching videos, and playing games.Now, I should also point out that the 256GB and 512GB models come with nine CPU cores—three performance and six efficiency—instead of the ten-core version of the M5 that powers the 1TB and 2TB variants and the latest 14-inch MacBook Pro. However, even with one less core, the tablet is exceptionally powerful, and I think 99% of users won’t even be able to push this thing to its full capabilities. So, as far as performance is concerned, you’re still getting the real deal.You’re also treated to a stunning 11-inch Tandem OLED display, boasting a 2420 x 1668 resolution and a high 120Hz refresh rate. Yep! Part of opting for Apple’s iPad Pro models is the enjoyment of watching Apple TV+ hits like Severance and Foundation with deep colors and high contrast that, sadly, the non-Pro iPads can’t deliver with their LCD panels.Top it all off with a 50% charge in just 30 minutes, and you’re indeed getting a do-it-all tablet at a bargain price with Amazon’s latest deal. Therefore, don’t miss out—save $100 on a brand-new M5-powered iPad Pro today!