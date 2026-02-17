Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Amazon's $106 discount turns the Garmin vívoactive 5 into a sub-$200 steal

The watch has a durable, lightweight design and is loaded with features.

Garmin vívoactive 5 shown on wrist, highlighting a complex watch face.
Looking for a stylish Garmin smartwatch with tons of features and a budget-friendly price tag? Well, I think Amazon’s deal on the Garmin vívoactive 5 might be just what you’ve been searching for.

The e-commerce giant is currently selling the Ivory model for 35% off, dropping the price below the $195 mark. That means you’ll score a sweet savings of around $106 on this $300 smartwatch—as long as you don’t dilly-dally. You'll want to pull the trigger on this deal now while it’s still up for grabs!

Garmin vívoactive 5 in Ivory: Save $106!

$106 off (35%)
Amazon is selling the Garmin vívoactive 5 for $106, allowing you to score the model in Ivory for less than $195. The watch brings a lot to the table, including a lightweight design and a plethora of features. Act fast and save while the deal lasts.
If you ask me, this offer is simply too good to pass up, as you’re getting a ton of value for your $195. While it may not boast a fancy case made of titanium or aluminum, our friend’s fiber-reinforced polymer chassis makes it incredibly lightweight while remaining highly durable. Those are two things you definitely want in a new smartwatch if you’re a gym rat or a runner. Plus, it features a vibrant AMOLED touchscreen, which you’ll be using a lot since it’s packed with features.

In fact, it easily covers all the bases, from monitoring your energy and sleep to offering custom training plans that adapt to you. There’s no ECG, though, which might be a bummer for some. On the bright side, you still get must-have lifestyle functionalities like smart notifications, Garmin Pay, and the entire Connect IQ app store at your fingertips. Best of all? It delivers an 11-day battery life that puts uber-premium smartwatches like the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) to shame.

So, yeah! The Garmin vívoactive 5 is definitely a solid pick if you’re hunting for a feature-rich smartwatch that won’t break the bank. If it fits the bill, be sure to act quickly and snag one for less before the offer expires!

Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
