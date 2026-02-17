Amazon's $106 discount turns the Garmin vívoactive 5 into a sub-$200 steal
The watch has a durable, lightweight design and is loaded with features.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Garmin vívoactive 5 shown on wrist, highlighting a complex watch face. | Image by PhoneArenaLooking for a stylish Garmin smartwatch with tons of features and a budget-friendly price tag? Well, I think Amazon’s deal on the Garmin vívoactive 5 might be just what you’ve been searching for.
The e-commerce giant is currently selling the Ivory model for 35% off, dropping the price below the $195 mark. That means you’ll score a sweet savings of around $106 on this $300 smartwatch—as long as you don’t dilly-dally. You'll want to pull the trigger on this deal now while it’s still up for grabs!
If you ask me, this offer is simply too good to pass up, as you’re getting a ton of value for your $195. While it may not boast a fancy case made of titanium or aluminum, our friend’s fiber-reinforced polymer chassis makes it incredibly lightweight while remaining highly durable. Those are two things you definitely want in a new smartwatch if you’re a gym rat or a runner. Plus, it features a vibrant AMOLED touchscreen, which you’ll be using a lot since it’s packed with features.
So, yeah! The Garmin vívoactive 5 is definitely a solid pick if you’re hunting for a feature-rich smartwatch that won’t break the bank. If it fits the bill, be sure to act quickly and snag one for less before the offer expires!
