Enjoy 80 hours of battery life for under $240 with this Nothing Headphone (1) deal

The headphones have a fancy look, deliver good sound, and have phenomenal ANC.

There are a lot of headphones out there, but most of them look the same. If you’re in the market for a set that not only sounds great but also turns heads, Amazon has a really sweet deal on the Nothing Headphone (1) that I think you’ll love.

By tapping the deal button at the beginning of the article or the one in the product box, you’ll be redirected to the retailer’s listing for the White model—though the Black version is also on sale. There, you’ll see that these headphones are discounted by 20%, meaning they can be yours for just under $240. That’s a sweet $60 in savings, as these usually go for around $300. As always, I urge you to act quickly, as I don’t know how long this deal will last, and these really do offer a lot of bang for your buck.

Nothing Headphone (1): Save 20% on Amazon!

$60 off (20%)
In the market for a new set of cans? Amazon has slashed 20% off the Nothing Headphone (1), dropping the price below the $240 mark. In addition to great sound and impressive ANC, they also deliver up to 80 hours of battery life. That makes them an absolute steal at this price, so grab yours now before it’s too late!
Buy at Amazon


Beyond their fancy, sci-fi-inspired design that blends a retro and modern look, they offer well-balanced audio with crisp, detailed highs and mids. Moreover, they support head tracking and deliver surround sound, immersing you even deeper into your favorite tunes. And in case the default sound doesn't quite match your taste, you can easily tailor it to your preferences through the EQ in the Nothing X app.

Their main selling points, though, are the ANC and battery life. As we shared in our Nothing Headphone (1) review, everything goes quiet the moment you toggle that ANC on. To top it off, they deliver up to 80 hours of listening time with ANC disabled, which is just truly bonkers. But even if you’re rocking out with noise canceling turned on, you’re still looking at up to 35 hours—still incredible performance.

All in all, the Nothing Headphone (1) actually tick all the right boxes, even exceeding expectations as far as battery life is concerned. That’s why I encourage you not to miss this chance—grab a set for $60 off today!

