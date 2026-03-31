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The OnePlus Pad 3 is once again making headlines at this price

Amazon Spring Sale is almost over, but this epic bargain keeps rocking.

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OnePlus Pad 3 on a wooden table.
This is one of the best Android tablets in 2026! | Image by PhoneArena

Rumors regarding OnePlus' new tablets are gaining momentum, and I can't wait to see what the brand will come up with in 2026. But let's face it: for now, all tips are nothing more than speculation. 

If you're not willing to wait months on end for a possible new high-end Android tablet from OnePlus, I have the perfect alternative for you. Right now, the OnePlus Pad 3 is available with a tempting $100 price cut at Amazon, making it a real delight for fans of the brand. 

Save $100 on the OnePlus Pad 3

$100 off (14%)
The OnePlus Pad 3 delivers excellent value for money right now. The tablet is down by $100 at Amazon, making it a dream for users seeking a capable Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra alternative. Don't miss out on this epic bargain.
Buy at Amazon

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For some, a $100 price cut may not be compelling enough. But given that this model usually sells for $699.99, I'd say it's actually a pretty good bargain. That said, I wouldn't expect this promo to last much longer once the Amazon Spring Sale wraps up, so you'll want to act fast. 

The OnePlus Pad 3 is the complete package for most users. Featuring a 13.2-inch display that supports a super-fast refresh rate of up to 144Hz, it gives you truly premium visuals. But this isn't the only highlight.

Under the hood, the option packs none other than the Snapdragon 8 Elite, giving you solid potential for daily tasks, multitasking, and even gaming. You can check out just how powerful it is in terms of raw horsepower in our OnePlus Pad 3 review. 

To me, the real highlight here is the charging speeds. OnePlus is well-known for breaking new ground on the battery life and charging fronts, and this option is no exception. It supports 80W SUPERVOOC charging, giving you 100% of juice in less than an hour and a half. 

At the end of the day, the OnePlus Pad 3 may not be as popular as the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, but it's one of the best Samsung tablet alternatives. And at $100 off, it's even harder to pass up.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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