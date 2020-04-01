The first OnePlus true wireless earbuds could be released with the OnePlus Z handset (or not)









The new working assumption is that OnePlus has a more affordable variant of its existing Bullets Wireless 2 in the pipeline, which is certainly not as exciting as a TWS option with active noise cancellation but could definitely generate quite a bit of interest among the company's most cash-strapped fans. If this new theory pans out, we're even more certain the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones will be unveiled alongside the budget-friendly OnePlus Z handset... at some point in the next few months. Our original story follows.





Intriguingly enough, however, an unreleased product by the rumored name of OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z is reportedly coming soon as well. That sounds like an ideal companion for the OnePlus Z handset at a prospective announcement event further down the line, marking yet another first for the 2013-founded company. Namely, its first-ever true wireless earbuds.





Unfortunately, we don't know the first thing about the possible specs and features of these Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds -rivaling bad boys, which pretty much confirms they won't be unveiled alongside the OnePlus 8 "series" in two weeks. The folks over at 91mobiles are speculating the TWS (true wireless stereo) headphones could support state-of-the-art technologies like active noise cancellation and Bluetooth 5.0, but for the time being, those can be considered little more than educated guesses.





The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, of course, will follow in the footsteps of the $99 OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 , released almost a year ago with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and a sleek design including a cord for keeping the two earbuds together at all times. As such, you should probably expect the "true wireless" option to cost at least a little more than 100 bucks.







