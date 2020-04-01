The first OnePlus true wireless earbuds could be released with the OnePlus Z handset (or not)
UPDATE: Stop the presses and contain your excitement, everybody, as Ishan Agarwal no longer expects OnePlus to release true wireless earbuds anytime soon. With the help of fellow teenage leaker Max J., Agarwal has apparently learned that the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z are indeed real and coming sometime this year while unfortunately lacking a "true wireless" design.
###
It sounds like 2020 will be a year of firsts for OnePlus, which has recently confirmed the impending arrival of two new high-end phones with a bunch of super-advanced specifications. IP68 water and dust protection and wireless charging are set to be two of the main features helping the OnePlus 8 Pro stand out from its non-Pro brother, as well as every single device released by the company in the past.
Meanwhile, fresh rumors of a mid-range OnePlus 8 Lite handset leaked for the first time all the way back in December are pointing at a OnePlus Z moniker. This particular product is not expected to see daylight on April 14, and even if that does end up being the case, the company actually tried its hand at a mid-end phone once before.
Intriguingly enough, however, an unreleased product by the rumored name of OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z is reportedly coming soon as well. That sounds like an ideal companion for the OnePlus Z handset at a prospective announcement event further down the line, marking yet another first for the 2013-founded company. Namely, its first-ever true wireless earbuds.
Unfortunately, we don't know the first thing about the possible specs and features of these Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds-rivaling bad boys, which pretty much confirms they won't be unveiled alongside the OnePlus 8 "series" in two weeks. The folks over at 91mobiles are speculating the TWS (true wireless stereo) headphones could support state-of-the-art technologies like active noise cancellation and Bluetooth 5.0, but for the time being, those can be considered little more than educated guesses.
The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, of course, will follow in the footsteps of the $99 OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2, released almost a year ago with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and a sleek design including a cord for keeping the two earbuds together at all times. As such, you should probably expect the "true wireless" option to cost at least a little more than 100 bucks.
As for the OnePlus 8 series, 91mobiles and prolific Twitter leaker Ishan Agarwal can essentially confirm the company is looking to unveil a blazing fast Warp Charge 30 wireless charger this month, which... doesn't really come as a surprise. After all, pretty much all OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro specs have been leaked already, and this exciting tidbit was included in the larger and higher-end model's list of features.