OnePlus

Always-on display may be coming to OnePlus phones

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Mar 30, 2020, 3:43 AM
Always-on display may be coming to OnePlus phones
OnePlus users may finally get a feature they’ve been waiting for. The company posted a tweet on its official account, stating that an always-on display feature is on its roadmap. It will let users glance over notifications without the need to touch their phones, so it will be a welcome addition, especially when OnePlus ditched the notification LED option a long time ago.

   
OnePlus has been reluctant to add the functionality to its models even after it shifted to the modern and energy-friendly OLED technology. Unlike LCD, which uses a backlight to illuminate pixels even when they show black images, OLED can switch on and off individual pixels, thus these pixels consume no power at all. This makes it easier and well justified to use the always-on display feature on an OLED screen.

On the other hand, OnePlus has conducted tests and concluded that adding an always-on display feature will result in one to two hours of battery life lost. In the past, the company wasn’t ready to make such a sacrifice, but now, things are about to change. The OxygenOS custom Android interface OnePlus uses tried to fill the gap with features like Ambient Display and Horizon Light, but some users apparently never felt satisfied and took things to OnePlus’ Ideas portal. As expected, the feature quickly became the top idea on the portal, and OnePlus had to react.

It’s still not clear if the feature will make it in the next OxygenOS release. Implementing this functionality couldn’t be that hard but the OnePlus team has to make sure it won’t lead to compromises in battery life and the overall experience for the users.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
The LG G9 ThinQ is probably not happening after all
The LG G9 ThinQ is probably not happening after all
5G certified OnePlus 8 Pro caught riding the subway
5G certified OnePlus 8 Pro caught riding the subway
The OnePlus 8 Lite may actually be called the OnePlus Z
The OnePlus 8 Lite may actually be called the OnePlus Z
Huawei P40 Pro Review
Huawei P40 Pro Review
Apple AR headset being tested with HTC Vive-like controller, bowling game, more
Apple AR headset being tested with HTC Vive-like controller, bowling game, more
Take a look at the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G in this gorgeous green color
Take a look at the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G in this gorgeous green color
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro could face an iPhone X-like delay
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro could face an iPhone X-like delay

Popular stories

T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has leaked
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has leaked
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless