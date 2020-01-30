OnePlus has basically confirmed wireless charging for the OnePlus 8 Pro
As spotted by MobileScout, OnePlus recently became an official member of the Wireless Power Consortium. For those of you that aren’t aware, the WPC controls the Qi wireless charging standard that’s used inside smartphones, wearables, and several other products across the globe.
Notable members include Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Google Sony, and LG, although the complete list is rather extensive. OnePlus is now listed alongside these major companies as a ‘full member’ of the organization, which ultimately suggests the brand is preparing a compatible device.
Of course, the new product could simply be a pair of Bluetooth headphones, a smartwatch, or something totally different that we haven’t yet heard about. But considering the rumors, it’s most likely OnePlus has joined in preparation for the OnePlus 8 Pro’s upcoming debut.
The smartphone is expected to go official in March with a 6.7-inch 120Hz display and a quadruple-camera setup on the back. As for the internal setup, rumor has it the Snapdragon 865 will power the phone alongside its fancy 5G modem.
