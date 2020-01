OnePlus has basically confirmed wireless charging for the OnePlus 8 Pro

Notable members include Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Google Sony, and LG, although the complete list is rather extensive. OnePlus is now listed alongside these major companies as a ‘full member’ of the organization, which ultimately suggests the brand is preparing a compatible device.

Of course, the new product could simply be a pair of Bluetooth headphones, a smartwatch, or something totally different that we haven’t yet heard about. But considering the rumors, it’s most likely OnePlus has joined in preparation for the OnePlus 8 Pro’s upcoming debut.



The smartphone is expected to go official in March with a 6.7-inch 120Hz display and a quadruple-camera setup on the back. As for the internal setup, rumor has it the Snapdragon 865 will power the phone alongside its fancy 5G modem.





The OnePlus 8 Pro was first tipped to offer wireless charging support way back in October. These claims were corroborated by a reliable source as recently as last week, and today OnePlus itself has essentially confirmed the feature.As spotted by, OnePlus recently became an official member of the Wireless Power Consortium . For those of you that aren’t aware, the WPC controls the Qi wireless charging standard that’s used inside smartphones, wearables, and several other products across the globe.