Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has just leaked

The OnePlus 8 Pro display, battery, and charging tech





Another feature that has never been offered on a OnePlus phone is an official IP water and dust resistance rating, something that changes with the OnePlus 8 Pro because it apparently boasts an IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

The OnePlus 8 Pro camera system

The exact sensor details are yet to emerge, but Ishan Agarwal has today provided some basic indication that should give you some indication about what to expect.



The OnePlus 8 Pro reportedly features a 48-megapixel main camera and a second 48-megapixel sensor that likely boasts an ultra-wide-angle lens.



There is also an 8-megapixel camera that should boast a 3x telephoto lens and a mysterious 5-megapixel sensor. OnePlus was originally expected to implement a Time-of-Flight sensor, but it has likely opted for a dedicated depth sensor instead.

The standard OnePlus 8

Although physically similar to the Pro-branded model, the regular OnePlus 8 is quite a bit different. For example, the display has been downsized to 6.55-inches and now supports a 90Hz refresh rate alongside a Full-HD+ (2400 x 1080p) resolution.



Some pretty significant changes have also been made in the camera department. The depth sensor is now gone and has been replaced with what could be a 2-megapixel macro camera, for example, and the telephoto is nowhere to be seen.



The ultra-wide-angle shooter has also been downgraded to a 16-megapixel sensor.



Other changes include a smaller 4,300mAh battery, no wireless or reverse wireless charging support, no official IP water and dust resistance rating, and slower LPDDR4X RAM instead of LPDDR5 chips.

This is all combined with the Snapdragon X55 modem, which will guarantee 5G network support as standard and, in turn, ensure all users can make the most of their flagship smartphone in areas such as cloud gaming and streaming.

Sitting alongside the internal hardware looks set to be an amazing display. OnePlus introduced 120Hz display technology back in January and Ishan Agarwal today says it will indeed be present on the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Specifically, the flagship will arrive equipped with a 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a QHD+ (3120 x 1440p) resolution. Minimal bezels, curved edges, and a punch-hole in the top-left corner for the 16-megapixel selfie camera are also expected.

Keeping the lights on is going to be a 4,510mAh battery. It isn't quite as big as the 5,000mAh cells found inside recent Samsung and LG flagships, but it should certainly produce some decent battery life results.

If you ever run out of juice, it shouldn't take you that long to recharge the OnePlus 8 Pro because it reportedly supports 30W Warp Charge 30T fast charging and, for the first time ever, 30W wireless charging with 3W reverse wireless charging.