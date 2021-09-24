Amazon has the unlocked OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro 5G on sale at new record high discounts

Amazon has the unlocked OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro 5G on sale at new record high discounts0
Normally priced at a reasonable $729.99, the "regular" OnePlus 9 5G is on sale at the time of this writing for a whopping $94.99 less than that in a single Winter Mist shade, further giving the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE a run for its money for the title of 2021's best budget 5G phone.
If you prefer the Astral Black paint job... for some reason, you're looking at saving $80.99 instead of $94.99, which is also not bad. Not when you consider the 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate technology, hefty 4,500mAh battery supporting both 65W wired charging and 15W wireless charging, 48 + 50 + 2MP triple rear-facing camera setup, and modern under-display fingerprint sensor.
With 256GB local digital hoarding room and a 12GB memory count, the 6.7-inch OnePlus 9 Pro 5G typically costs no less than $1,069, becoming slightly more affordable than ever before thanks to a $153.75 price cut in a Pine Green color.
Of course, the 9 Pro is not just larger than its sibling, but also sharper, with an absolutely stunning 120Hz AMOLED screen in tow sporting a resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels.
Other significant upgrades to consider include an additional 8MP telephoto lens slapped on this handset's shiny glass back, which is paired with a similarly premium frame made from aluminum rather than plastic, as well as much faster 50W wireless charging capabilities and IP68 water and dust resistance.
Before "settling" on one phone or the other, you might want to know that OnePlus itself is selling the 9 Pro at a special price for a (very) limited time, bundling the ultra-high-end handset with the low-end Nord N100 and a pair of Buds Pro at a grand total of $1,100.78 after a combined discount of nearly $300. But who can afford to spend eleven hundred bucks so close to the holidays?