The greatest ever OnePlus 8T 5G deal is here to help you forget about the canceled 9T

Now that you know the late 2020-released 6.55-inch powerhouse is not set to receive a direct sequel , you'll probably find it much easier to "settle" for the Snapdragon 865 processor, 2400 x 1080 screen resolution, and 48 + 16 + 5 + 2MP quad rear-facing camera system of the OnePlus 8T 5G









In addition to a silky smooth 120Hz panel, this hugely marked-down bad boy also has a hefty 4,500mAh battery with blazing fast 65W charging capabilities going for it, as well as unlocked 5G support for all major US carriers, and a premium design made from a robust and eye-catching combination of aluminum and glass.





Obviously, the OnePlus 8T 5G is not perfect, lacking a microSD card slot, headphone jack, any sort of water resistance rating, and wireless charging functionality, but at $499, the quality/price ratio is pretty much unrivaled. Oh, and you can also choose between Lunar Silver and Aquamarine Green hues, at least if you hurry and claim this special offer before it or the handset goes away.





OnePlus has been in the news a lot of late with its somewhat convoluted plans for the future after merging with longtime sister brand Oppo , but until the company will start flooding the smartphone market with all kinds of "premium mid-range", "premium and ultra-premium flagships" for different regions, its hardcore fans may want to quell their 9T disappointment by buying the 8T at a hefty discount.