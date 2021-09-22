The greatest ever OnePlus 8T 5G deal is here to help you forget about the canceled 9T

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.













In addition to a silky smooth 120Hz panel, this hugely marked-down bad boy also has a hefty 4,500mAh battery with blazing fast 65W charging capabilities going for it, as well as unlocked 5G support for all major US carriers, and a premium design made from a robust and eye-catching combination of aluminum and glass.





Obviously, the OnePlus 8T 5G is not perfect, lacking a microSD card slot, headphone jack, any sort of water resistance rating, and wireless charging functionality, but at $499, the quality/price ratio is pretty much unrivaled. Oh, and you can also choose between Lunar Silver and Aquamarine Green hues, at least if you hurry and claim this special offer before it or the handset goes away.





