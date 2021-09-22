Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View
Android Deals OnePlus 5G

The greatest ever OnePlus 8T 5G deal is here to help you forget about the canceled 9T

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The greatest ever OnePlus 8T 5G deal is here to help you forget about the canceled 9T
OnePlus has been in the news a lot of late with its somewhat convoluted plans for the future after merging with longtime sister brand Oppo, but until the company will start flooding the smartphone market with all kinds of "premium mid-range", "premium and ultra-premium flagships" for different regions, its hardcore fans may want to quell their 9T disappointment by buying the 8T at a hefty discount.

Now that you know the late 2020-released 6.55-inch powerhouse is not set to receive a direct sequel, you'll probably find it much easier to "settle" for the Snapdragon 865 processor, 2400 x 1080 screen resolution, and 48 + 16 + 5 + 2MP quad rear-facing camera system of the OnePlus 8T 5G.

OnePlus 8T

5G, Unlocked, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage, Lunar Silver

$250 off (33%)
$499
$749
Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus 8T

5G, Unlocked, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage, Aquamarine Green

$250 off (33%)
$499
$749
Buy at OnePlus

Objectively superior to the slightly older "standard" OnePlus 8 in a number of key departments, starting with display refresh rate technology, the 8T is undoubtedly one of the best budget 5G phones available today... at its hot new $250 discount. That brings the original $749 list price of the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant down to a lower than ever $499, helping the very well-reviewed device to undercut everything from the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE to the Galaxy Note 20 and S21.

In addition to a silky smooth 120Hz panel, this hugely marked-down bad boy also has a hefty 4,500mAh battery with blazing fast 65W charging capabilities going for it, as well as unlocked 5G support for all major US carriers, and a premium design made from a robust and eye-catching combination of aluminum and glass.

Obviously, the OnePlus 8T 5G is not perfect, lacking a microSD card slot, headphone jack, any sort of water resistance rating, and wireless charging functionality, but at $499, the quality/price ratio is pretty much unrivaled. Oh, and you can also choose between Lunar Silver and Aquamarine Green hues, at least if you hurry and claim this special offer before it or the handset goes away.

OnePlus 9 vs OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 9 vs OnePlus 8T
Mar 23, 2021, 10:05 AM, by Radoslav Minkov
OnePlus 8T vs OnePlus 8 Pro
vs
vs
OnePlus 8T vs OnePlus 8 Pro
Oct 14, 2020, 12:23 PM, by Georgi Zarkov
OnePlus 8T vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
featured
vs
featured
vs
OnePlus 8T vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
Oct 15, 2020, 7:29 AM, by Daniel Petrov
OnePlus 8T vs iPhone 12
OnePlus 8T vs iPhone 12
Oct 14, 2020, 9:50 AM, by Preslav Kateliev

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

OnePlus 8T specs
OnePlus 8T specs
Review
9.0
33%off $499 Special OnePlus Deal Special Amazon $749 Special OnePlus
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Oxygen OS UI

Latest News

The Galaxy Note 22 isn't happening, so Samsung's Galaxy S line may adopt a boxier design
by Joshua Swingle,  0
The Galaxy Note 22 isn't happening, so Samsung's Galaxy S line may adopt a boxier design
Latest Samsung Galaxy S22 leak reveals planned colors
by Joshua Swingle,  3
Latest Samsung Galaxy S22 leak reveals planned colors
Amazon's hot new Kindle Paperwhites come with big upgrades and very reasonable prices
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon's hot new Kindle Paperwhites come with big upgrades and very reasonable prices
Here's (almost) everything you need to know about Microsoft's unannounced Surface Go 3
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Here's (almost) everything you need to know about Microsoft's unannounced Surface Go 3
Four U.S. security agencies consider placing Honor on the entity list
by Alan Friedman,  7
Four U.S. security agencies consider placing Honor on the entity list
Member of Samsung's sensor design team discusses its new 200MP ISP
by Alan Friedman,  2
Member of Samsung's sensor design team discusses its new 200MP ISP
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless