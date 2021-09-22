The greatest ever OnePlus 8T 5G deal is here to help you forget about the canceled 9T

The greatest ever OnePlus 8T 5G deal is here to help you forget about the canceled 9T0
Objectively superior to the slightly older "standard" OnePlus 8 in a number of key departments, starting with display refresh rate technology, the 8T is undoubtedly one of the best budget 5G phones available today... at its hot new $250 discount. That brings the original $749 list price of the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant down to a lower than ever $499, helping the very well-reviewed device to undercut everything from the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE to the Galaxy Note 20 and S21.
Obviously, the OnePlus 8T 5G is not perfect, lacking a microSD card slot, headphone jack, any sort of water resistance rating, and wireless charging functionality, but at $499, the quality/price ratio is pretty much unrivaled. Oh, and you can also choose between Lunar Silver and Aquamarine Green hues, at least if you hurry and claim this special offer before it or the handset goes away.