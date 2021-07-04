The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro 5G are finally on sale at great discounts of up to $100

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









Because these unprecedented deals come from none other than Amazon, you won't have to meet any special conditions to slash a cool 80 and 99 bucks off the $729.99 and $1,069 list prices of the aforementioned 6.55 and 6.7-inch Snapdragon 888 powerhouses respectively.



The "regular-sized" OnePlus 9 5G comes with "only" 8 gigs of RAM and 128 gigs of internal storage space, mind you, in Astral Black and Winter Mist paint jobs at a solid 11 percent discount.



Meanwhile, the gargantuan OnePlus 9 Pro 5G takes its little brother's memory count up to a whopping 12GB, also doubling down on the aforementioned local digital hoarding room for 9 percent less than usual. The curvy giant is available in eye-catching Morning Mist and Pine Green hues that emphasize the "premiumness" of its snazzy metal-and-glass construction.



At its new all-time low price, the non-Pro (plastic-framed) OnePlus 9 is almost worth considering over all of the best budget 5G phones right now, packing the greatest processor in the world and a hefty 4,500mAh battery with blazing fast 65W charging capabilities. On top of everything, the AMOLED screen is as smooth as they come, supporting 120Hz refresh rate technology, despite not offering the best resolution out there.





Apart from a headphone jack, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro also come without actual headphones, but the money you're currently saving by buying these handsets from Amazon can go towards the company's own true wireless OnePlus Buds ... or Samsung's considerably better Galaxy Buds+



