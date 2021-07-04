$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Android Deals OnePlus 5G

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro 5G are finally on sale at great discounts of up to $100

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro 5G are finally on sale at great discounts of up to $100
OnePlus has been in the news quite a bit lately but not actually for the reasons you might be used to from previous years. For instance, we haven't heard much about the company's fall flagship (singular) so far and we also haven't seen its latest high-end handsets sold at decent outright discounts very frequently (or... ever).

Android power users looking to save a buck... or a hundred without jumping through hoops, getting accessories they may not necessarily need, or settling for "international" devices lacking a valid US warranty should now rejoice, as the unlocked 5G-enabled OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro can finally be purchased at heavily reduced prices.

Because these unprecedented deals come from none other than Amazon, you won't have to meet any special conditions to slash a cool 80 and 99 bucks off the $729.99 and $1,069 list prices of the aforementioned 6.55 and 6.7-inch Snapdragon 888 powerhouses respectively.

The "regular-sized" OnePlus 9 5G comes with "only" 8 gigs of RAM and 128 gigs of internal storage space, mind you, in Astral Black and Winter Mist paint jobs at a solid 11 percent discount.

Meanwhile, the gargantuan OnePlus 9 Pro 5G takes its little brother's memory count up to a whopping 12GB, also doubling down on the aforementioned local digital hoarding room for 9 percent less than usual. The curvy giant is available in eye-catching Morning Mist and Pine Green hues that emphasize the "premiumness" of its snazzy metal-and-glass construction.

At its new all-time low price, the non-Pro (plastic-framed) OnePlus 9 is almost worth considering over all of the best budget 5G phones right now, packing the greatest processor in the world and a hefty 4,500mAh battery with blazing fast 65W charging capabilities. On top of everything, the AMOLED screen is as smooth as they come, supporting 120Hz refresh rate technology, despite not offering the best resolution out there.

That's where the OnePlus 9 Pro comes in, having pretty much everything it takes to rival the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra and Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max for the title of best phone available in 2021, including a super-high-res display, blazing fast 50W wireless charging, four great cameras, and yes, an awesome 65W power brick bundled in the retail box as standard.

Apart from a headphone jack, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro also come without actual headphones, but the money you're currently saving by buying these handsets from Amazon can go towards the company's own true wireless OnePlus Buds... or Samsung's considerably better Galaxy Buds+.

Related phones

9
OnePlus 9 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.0
$643 Special eBay $729 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 OxygenOS UI
9 Pro
OnePlus 9 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.3

User Score:

4.0
$1069 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon $1068 Special T-Mobile
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3216 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 OxygenOS UI

