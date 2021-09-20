OnePlus announces new unified OS with Oppo; confirms OnePlus 9T is dead



Lau says that while the new software will be the same on both brands, both will keep their unique branding and features. It’s the code that will be shared across Oppo and OnePlus devices. The new software is created by a unified team that strives to keep it as “fast and smooth” and “clean and lightweight” as OxygenOS, yet “reliable” and “smart and feature-rich” like ColorOS.



The new Android-based platform will come to both future and current devices. It will debut on the OnePlus 10 series, and, while unconfirmed, possibly the Oppo Find X4 too. Older OnePlus and Oppo phones that are still supported will receive the new software too, but they'll have to wait until the rollout of Android 13.



Both companies' fast charging technologies, OnePlus' Warp Charge and Oppo's SuperVOOC, will also merge into one. The unification of the two charging standards and other technologies was "necessary" to make OnePlus more efficient. OnePlus and Oppo staff cut by 20%... or is it?

A report from last week stated that the merger of OnePlus and Oppo is creating staff cuts. Reportedly as many as 20% of the employees across some of the software and device teams are being laid off. This is allegedly due to Oppo's unachieved big goals and aggressive moves to new markets that disappointed in sales. But according to The Verge, Lau played down the possibility of layoffs because of the merger, stating that there were no instances of staff being cut during the merger.

What’s new today is that both companies will not only be merging the codebase of their software, but also the operating system themselves. The codebase integration was completed recently, and the new software will be released next year.