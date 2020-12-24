More live photos of OnePlus 9 emerge alongside a couple of key specs
Let's talk specs first. Per the report, the phone will offer wireless charging, something which was previously thought to be exclusive to the OnePlus 9 Pro. Both phones are also expected to support reverse wireless charging.
The outlet also claims that the OnePlus 9 will pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W wired charging and 30W fast wireless charging.
Coming to the pictures, they only show part of the front of the device. They fall in line with the images of a prototype unit we exclusively reported on. Based on that, it's safe to assume that the OnePlus 9 will sport a flat screen with a punch-hole cutout on the left. The screen will seemingly be 6.55-inches and it will be surrounded by thin bezels. We were previously able to confirm that the display will have a resolution of 2400 x 1080p and it will support a refresh rate of 120Hz and HDR content.
OnePlus 9 camera largely remains a mystery
OnePlus has already confirmed that it plans to use the newly revealed Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 in the first half of 2021. Only the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are expected to come with it. The third model, which will either be called OnePlus 9 Lite or 9 E, will reportedly stick with the Snapdragon 865. This variant will supposedly be marketed as a budget model, presumably to take on the likes of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Google Pixel 4a (5G), and it is expected to cost nearly $599.
Coming back to the vanilla OnePlus 9, rumors indicate that it will feature an upgraded camera module with a 48MP main sensor. It is also tipped to offer 8GB of RAM and 128GB of non-expandable storage.
The new phones will likely arrive in March 2021, possibly alongside OnePlus' first smartwatch.
Story timeline
This story is part of:OnePlus 9 leaks (8 updates)
-
Now reading
24 December More live photos of OnePlus 9 emerge alongside a couple of key specs
-
12 December Here's the first detailed hands-on look at the OnePlus 9 5G
-
8 December The 5G OnePlus 9 Pro will offer an IP68 rating, but the OnePlus 9 & 9E won't
-
30 November OnePlus is working on a third OnePlus 9 flagship
-
21 November The 5G OnePlus 9 Pro has leaked months before its announcement