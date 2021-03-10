OnePlus teases revolutionary 9 series ultrawide camera with new samples

While phone makers are chasing moonshots with 100x Space Zoom
via periscope lenses and the like, most phone users still use the ultrawide camera most after the main one - you know, group people shots or landscapes and all that.
Rather than the ability to shoot for the moon with 5x-10x periscope zoom, the upcoming OnePlus 9 series
will apparently shoot for ultrawide camera perfection, if today's tweets from CEO Pete Lau are any indication.
We already learned that OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will utilize the newest 50MP Sony IMX766
omnidirectional autofocus sensors for both their ultrawide cameras, while eschewing periscope zoom lens. The market will decide how smart of a decision that is, but in its press release about the partnership with camera company Hasselblad on the 9 series, OnePlus tipped other improvements that could make this the best ultrawide camera out there:
Pioneering new areas of smartphone imaging technology for future OnePlus camera systems, such as a panoramic camera with a 140-degree field of view, T-lens technology for lightning-fast focus in the front-facing camera, and a freeform lens – to be first introduced on the OnePlus 9 Series – that practically eliminates edge distortion in ultrawide photos.
Besides the giant high-end 50MP sensor, that freeform lens for the ultrawide camera is precisely what will set the landscape, group shot, and macro photography on the OnePlus 9 phones apart, it seems, and Mr Lau even unleashed some more beautiful camera samples on our unsuspecting heads today to prove his point.
