OnePlus teases revolutionary 9 series ultrawide camera with new samples





Rather than the ability to shoot for the moon with 5x-10x periscope zoom, the upcoming OnePlus 9 series will apparently shoot for ultrawide camera perfection, if today's tweets from CEO Pete Lau are any indication.





Ultra-wide photography literally broadens your horizons. Shouldn’t it also keep them true? On the left, a shot taken with a conventional ultra-wide. On the right, the same (and yet totally different) photo taken with the #OnePlus9Series, free of distortion. pic.twitter.com/jbtWae2faP — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) March 10, 2021



We already learned that OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will utilize the newest 50MP Sony IMX766 omnidirectional autofocus sensors for both their ultrawide cameras, while eschewing periscope zoom lens. The market will decide how smart of a decision that is, but in its press release about the partnership with camera company Hasselblad on the 9 series, OnePlus tipped other improvements that could make this the best ultrawide camera out there:









Besides the giant high-end 50MP sensor, that freeform lens for the ultrawide camera is precisely what will set the landscape, group shot, and macro photography on the OnePlus 9 phones apart, it seems, and Mr Lau even unleashed some more beautiful camera samples on our unsuspecting heads today to prove his point.





Fit more of nature in your frame. Check out the stunning vistas @Hasselblad Ambassador Lars Schneider captured on the #OnePlus9Series Ultra-Wide Camera.



What will you capture?https://t.co/zzshC4Q8yHpic.twitter.com/WsBaV6BqGo — OnePlus (@oneplus) March 10, 2021









