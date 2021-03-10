Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Camera OnePlus

OnePlus teases revolutionary 9 series ultrawide camera with new samples

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Mar 10, 2021, 5:32 AM
While phone makers are chasing moonshots with 100x Space Zoom via periscope lenses and the like, most phone users still use the ultrawide camera most after the main one - you know, group people shots or landscapes and all that.

Rather than the ability to shoot for the moon with 5x-10x periscope zoom, the upcoming OnePlus 9 series will apparently shoot for ultrawide camera perfection, if today's tweets from CEO Pete Lau are any indication.


We already learned that OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will utilize the newest 50MP Sony IMX766 omnidirectional autofocus sensors for both their ultrawide cameras, while eschewing periscope zoom lens. The market will decide how smart of a decision that is, but in its press release about the partnership with camera company Hasselblad on the 9 series, OnePlus tipped other improvements that could make this the best ultrawide camera out there:

Pioneering new areas of smartphone imaging technology for future OnePlus camera systems, such as a panoramic camera with a 140-degree field of view, T-lens technology for lightning-fast focus in the front-facing camera, and a freeform lens – to be first introduced on the OnePlus 9 Series – that practically eliminates edge distortion in ultrawide photos.

Besides the giant high-end 50MP sensor, that freeform lens for the ultrawide camera is precisely what will set the landscape, group shot, and macro photography on the OnePlus 9 phones apart, it seems, and Mr Lau even unleashed some more beautiful camera samples on our unsuspecting heads today to prove his point.




