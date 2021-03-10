Leaked OnePlus 9/Pro 5G renders shows off design and all colors

WinFuture has revealed everything about their design and colors by With less than two weeks left until the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are announced on March 23, German publicationhas revealed everything about their design and colors by publishing press renders of both OnePlus 9 flagships.

Check out the OnePlus 9 Pro in all official colors





OnePlus has excelled in areas like price and display with recent smartphones, but the brand isn't known for its camera performance. In 2021, OnePlus hopes to change that with a new Hasselblad partnership that kicks off with the OnePlus 9 series.





As was confirmed earlier this week in a teaser video, the OnePlus 9 Pro features an updated rear camera module that consists of four lenses, a microphone, an LED flash, and what appears to be a laser autofocus system.





Leading the way in the camera sensor front is Sony's new 50-megapixel IMX789 sensor . That's coupled with an improved ultra-wide-angle shooter that, per some official sample photos , will produce shots that are completely free of distortion. Also expected in the camera department is a macro camera and a 3.3x telephoto zoom lens.









The OnePlus 9 Pro's advanced camera setup is paired up with a curved punch-hole display on the front that reportedly measures in at 6.7-inches and supports an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. Because this is a contender for best Android phone of 2021, the OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 too.





As for the all-important colors, OnePlus is planning to offer a matte black colorway which should be popular among the tech community. The leaked press renders reveal plans for a silver model and a green version too.

Take a look at the affordable OnePlus 9 5G flagship





There's no word on the OnePlus 9 Pro's price yet, but the smartphone will no doubt be expensive. If you can't quite afford it, the OnePlus 9 5G might be the model for you because it should cost quite a bit less.





The press renders seen below confirm the presence of a flat display, rather than a curved panel, and a triple-camera setup, rather than a quad-camera system. As for colors, the OnePlus 9 will be available in blue, black, and a purple gradient finish.



