Incredible new flash sale drops the unlocked OnePlus 9 5G to a measly $299

If you're interested in a decidedly premium-looking and feature-packed yet also ultra-affordable Android smartphone to use as a Christmas gift for a special someone or even yourself, you can cross that particular item off your shopping list right now.





That's because the non-Pro unlocked OnePlus 9 with 5G is listed at $349 instead of a regular price of $599 on its manufacturer's official US website, and if you hurry, you can save an additional 50 bucks by applying the "SAVE50" coupon code to your order during the checkout process.





This is a limited-time "flash sale" unlikely to last more than 24 hours, mind you, and it almost goes without saying that it makes the 5G-enabled OnePlus 9 powerhouse from early last year cheaper than ever before with absolutely no strings attached.





and eclipse most of its direct rivals for the title of At $299, this 6.55-inch bad boy with a Snapdragon 888 processor under its hood and a silky smooth 120Hz AMOLED display also in tow incredibly manages to both undercuteclipse most of its direct rivals for the title of best mid-range phone available today.





Although fairly old, the aforementioned Qualcomm SoC is by no means "middling", while the 65W charging speeds are impressively superior to what many of the absolute best phones stateside have to offer in that department.





The software support, 4,500mAh battery capacity, and even the 48 + 50 + 2MP triple rear-facing camera system of the OnePlus 9 are all impressive as well given the handset's new all-time low price in two colors and a single 128GB storage/8GB RAM configuration.





Obviously, it's rarely a good idea to buy, well, anything so close to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but this might just be one of those rare cases when you simply have no reason to wait for an extra second.



