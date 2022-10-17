Hurry and get the unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro 5G at one of its lowest ever prices while you can





This arrives less than a week on the heels of Amazon's absolutely killer October Prime Day deals , and although it doesn't drop the 6.7-inch ultra-high-end handset quite as low as $650, the hot new "flash sale" is certainly hard to turn down for non-Prime subscribers.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Two Colors $100 off (13%) $699 $799 Buy at OnePlus OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Volcanic Black, Free Case of Choice and OnePlus Buds Pro Included Gift $869 Buy at OnePlus





As that term suggests, this $100 price cut slashing the entry-level 128GB storage configuration of the unlocked 5G-enabled OnePlus 10 Pro to a very reasonable $699 is not set to last long. The same goes for the latest digital hoarder-friendly promotion allowing you to purchase the 256 gig variant alongside a free case and premium pair of AirPods Pro-rivaling OnePlus Buds Pro at $869.





Bargain-hunting Android power users should keep in mind that the costlier model also packs an extra 4 gigs of RAM on top of its sibling's decent 8GB memory count, with both versions of course relying on the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor for their overall performance.









and blazing fast wireless charging capabilities. That alone is obviously not worth seven Benjamins, but stellar software support can go a long way towards sealing an already awesome OnePlus deal that also includes a stunning LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED display, three decidedly excellent rear-facing cameras, one similarly great front-facing shooter, and both blazing fast wiredblazing fast wireless charging capabilities.





Yes, the non-Pro OnePlus 11 will definitely eclipse the 10 Pro in many different and equally important ways, but there's no telling how distant that bad boy's US release still is and how much more than $699 you'll have to pay for it right off the bat.



