Best Buy and Amazon are offering some killer new deals on the just-released OnePlus 10T 5G





Although the pre-order window has closed, Amazon is not only keeping the exact same promotion alive for a little while longer, also adding a complimentary pair of OnePlus Buds Z2 true wireless earbuds to the equation through October 16.

OnePlus 10T 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Two Colors, OnePlus Buds Z2 Included Gift Buy at Amazon OnePlus 10T 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Moonstone Black, OnePlus Buds Z2 Included $100 off (13%) Gift Buy at Amazon





The $99-worth noise-cancelling gift is good for both the marked-down 256 gig version of the OnePlus 10T powerhouse and the entry-level 128GB configuration that continues to be available at its aforementioned regular price.





If you don't need new earbuds or you'd rather purchase a different true wireless audio product on your own, Best Buy is currently bundling a nice $100 gift card with the 5G-enabled 10T handset in your choice of 128 or 256 gig models.

OnePlus 10T 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Two Colors, $100 Gift Card Included Gift $649 99 Buy at BestBuy OnePlus 10T 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Moonstone Black, $100 Gift Card Included Gift $749 99 Buy at BestBuy





This is a completely new deal and it doesn't involve any outright discounts on the phone itself, but on the bright side, you can decide for yourself what you want to spend the free 100 bucks on. As long as Best Buy sells it, you can get it.





With a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and insanely fast 150W charging technology on deck, the OnePlus 10T looks like a decidedly smart buy even with no deal sweeteners whatsoever.





By no means the perfect ultra-high-end device to replace the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra or Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max sans breaking the bank, this bad boy does also sport a reasonably sharp and incredibly smooth 120Hz Full HD+ AMOLED display, as well as a so-so 50 + 8 + 2MP triple rear-facing camera system.



