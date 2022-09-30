 Bonkers new deal drops the OnePlus 9 Pro powerhouse to an unbeatable price - PhoneArena
Bonkers new deal drops the OnePlus 9 Pro powerhouse to an unbeatable price

Deals
Bonkers new deal drops the OnePlus 9 Pro powerhouse to an unbeatable price
While most hardcore OnePlus fans might be currently debating whether to pick up the just-released 10T at a nice introductory discount or wait for the redesigned 11 Pro to see daylight in early 2023 at a presumably much higher price point, we are here today to recommend, nay, urge you to purchase the 9 Pro ASAP.

Yes, the 2021-released OnePlus 9 Pro and not this year's 10 Pro, and before scoffing at that mere suggestion, Android power users might want to give us a second to explain. You know how the OnePlus 10 Pro was permanently marked down to $800 and up on the heels of the 10T's announcement last month?

OnePlus 9 Pro

5G, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Morning Mist, T-Mobile Unlocked, Free Bumper Case
$250 off (36%) Gift
$449
$699
Buy at OnePlus

Well, the 9 Pro is (temporarily) discounted... to an incredible $449, absolutely overshadowing all other OnePlus handsets available right now in terms of their bang for buck. Despite what its name (and age) suggests, this bad boy is almost as powerful and as feature-packed as its successor, rocking four three impressive rear-facing cameras, a large (enough) 4,500mAh battery with both fast wired and fast wireless capabilities, a Snapdragon 888 processor, and perhaps most importantly, a stunning 6.7-inch screen.

Despite its lower price point, the 5G-enabled OnePlus 9 Pro beast undeniably holds a number of key advantages over the OnePlus 10T, starting with the aforementioned stunning QHD+ LTPO Fluid2 AMOLED display (that's a lot of capital letters) and also including 50MP ultra-wide-angle and 8MP telephoto shooters, not to mention a more premium-looking build that's been found to better withstand abuse as well.

Believe it or not, your 450 bucks will also be enough to get you a whopping 12 gigs of RAM paired with 256GB internal storage space, although like the 10T and 10 Pro, the 9 Pro comes without a microSD card slot.

What's the catch, you ask? Well, technically, these are not fully unlocked units on sale here at a lower than ever price, which sounds like a pretty big inconvenience. 

But all you have to do to make your brand spanking new "T-Mobile unlock" OnePlus 9 Pro version work on a different carrier is kindly and politely ask Magenta's customer support. Oh, and if you hurry, you can get a bumper case of your choice bundled in at no extra cost too. Unbelievable stuff from OnePlus!

