



9 Pro and not this year's 10 Pro, and before scoffing at that mere suggestion, Android power users might want to give us a second to explain. You know how the Yes, the 2021-released OnePlusPro and not this year'sPro, and before scoffing at that mere suggestion, Android power users might want to give us a second to explain. You know how the OnePlus 10 Pro was permanently marked down to $800 and up on the heels of the 10T's announcement last month?

almost as powerful and as feature-packed as its successor, rocking four three impressive rear-facing cameras, a large (enough) 4,500mAh battery with both fast wired and fast wireless capabilities, a Snapdragon 888 processor, and perhaps most importantly, a stunning 6.7-inch screen. Well, the 9 Pro is (temporarily) discounted... to an incredible $449, absolutely overshadowing all other OnePlus handsets available right now in terms of their bang for buck. Despite what its name (and age) suggests, this bad boy isas powerful and as feature-packed as its successor, rockingthree impressive rear-facing cameras, a large (enough) 4,500mAh battery with both fast wired and fast wireless capabilities, a Snapdragon 888 processor, and perhaps most importantly, a stunning 6.7-inch screen.









Believe it or not, your 450 bucks will also be enough to get you a whopping 12 gigs of RAM paired with 256GB internal storage space, although like the 10T and 10 Pro, the 9 Pro comes without a microSD card slot.





What's the catch, you ask? Well, technically, these are not fully unlocked units on sale here at a lower than ever price, which sounds like a pretty big inconvenience.





But all you have to do to make your brand spanking new "T-Mobile unlock" OnePlus 9 Pro version work on a different carrier is kindly and politely ask Magenta's customer support. Oh, and if you hurry, you can get a bumper case of your choice bundled in at no extra cost too. Unbelievable stuff from OnePlus!



