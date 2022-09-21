 OnePlus 11 Pro specs leak out, perhaps the fastest charging flagship phone - PhoneArena
OnePlus 11 Pro specs leak out, perhaps the fastest charging flagship phone

OnePlus
OnePlus 11 Pro specs leak out, perhaps the fastest charging flagship phone
If you have been wondering what the OnePlus 11 Pro specs will bring to the Android table in the US, wonder no more, as Steve Hammerstoffer from OnLeaks just listed them at 91Mobiles for the world to see.

OnePlus 11 Pro specs


  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon X70 5G modem
  • 8GB/128GB, 12GB/256GB, 16GB/256GB memory combos
  • 6.7" 1440p 120Hz OLED display with wide color gamut coverage
  • 50 MP, f/1.6, 1/1.3", PDAF, Laser AF, OIS main camera
  • 48 MP, f/2.2, 114˚, 1/2.0", AF ultrawide camera
  • 32MP 2x telephoto zoom camera
  • 16MP selfie camera
  • 5000mAh battery
  • 100W charger

Not only won't the OnePlus 11 Pro's rotating camera rumors happen, but the new round camera island design reminiscing what the sister company Vivo did with its latest X80 series of phones apparently doesn't mean that there will finally be a periscope zoom camera on a OnePlus flagship.

Actually, the OnePlus 10 Pro offers a 3x telephoto zoom, so the magnification range on the OnePlus 11 Pro is actually a downgrade, while the rest of the camera kit specs seem borrowed directly from its predecessor.

If OnePlus wanted its flagship 2023 phone to remain competitive, it should've thought about including a periscope zoom kit, as the rest of the specs are par for the course in a 2023 flagship. 

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will be the same processor that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will ship with, while, with the rumored 100W brick, the OnePlus 11 Pro will most likely be the fastest charging flagship phone.

An Alert Slider rerun


Not only would the OnePlus 11 Pro back get a brand new design with a circular camera island offset to the left of the center there, like on the X80 series, but the sides are going to welcome a good ol' addition that was missing from the last editions of OnePlus' high-end phones.

Yes, we are talking about the Alert Slider, which, no matter its resemblance with Apple's mute switch functionality, was much appreciated by OnePlus fans for the convenience it offers and made OnePlus handsets fairly unique among their Android brethren.


The punch-hole face of the phone doesn't seem to hint at any changes compared to the OnePlus 10 Pro, and it doesn't need to, as OnePlus already offers one of the best phone displays out there on its 2022 flagship that will likely carry over to the 2023 edition as well.
