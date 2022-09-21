OnePlus 11 Pro specs leak out, perhaps the fastest charging flagship phone





Get the OnePlus 10 Pro with $100 instant credit and up to $400 trade-in With up to $500 in trade-in bonuses and instant credit if you roll in its OnePlus 9 Pro predecessor, the OnePlus 10 Pro can now be had for only $300. $499 off (62%) Trade-in $299 99 $799 Buy at OnePlus The OnePlus 10 Pro can be had in a bundle discount On Amazon, The OnePlus 10 Pro can be had in a OnePlus Watch or Earbuds bundle discount, similar to the free OnePlus Buds Z2 with each purchase that OnePlus throws in on top of the $400 OnePlus 9 Pro trade-in offer. $499 off (56%) Trade-in Gift Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 11 Pro specs

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset

Qualcomm Snapdragon X70 5G modem

8GB/128GB, 12GB/256GB, 16GB/256GB memory combos

6.7" 1440p 120Hz OLED display with wide color gamut coverage

50 MP, f/1.6, 1/1.3", PDAF, Laser AF, OIS main camera

48 MP, f/2.2, 114˚, 1/2.0", AF ultrawide camera

32MP 2x telephoto zoom camera

16MP selfie camera

5000mAh battery

100W charger

Not only won't the OnePlus 11 Pro's rotating camera rumors happen, but the new round camera island design reminiscing what the sister company Vivo did with its latest X80 series of phones apparently doesn't mean that there will finally be a periscope zoom camera on a OnePlus flagship.

Actually, the OnePlus 10 Pro offers a 3x telephoto zoom, so the magnification range on the OnePlus 11 Pro is actually a downgrade, while the rest of the camera kit specs seem borrowed directly from its predecessor.

If OnePlus wanted its flagship 2023 phone to remain competitive, it should've thought about including a periscope zoom kit, as the rest of the specs are par for the course in a 2023 flagship.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will be the same processor that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will ship with, while, with the rumored 100W brick, the OnePlus 11 Pro will most likely be the fastest charging flagship phone.



An Alert Slider rerun





Not only would the OnePlus 11 Pro back get a brand new design with a circular camera island offset to the left of the center there, like on the X80 series, but the sides are going to welcome a good ol' addition that was missing from the last editions of OnePlus' high-end phones.





Yes, we are talking about the Alert Slider, which, no matter its resemblance with Apple's mute switch functionality, was much appreciated by OnePlus fans for the convenience it offers and made OnePlus handsets fairly unique among their Android brethren.







