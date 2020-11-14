iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Android OnePlus 5G

This is what the OnePlus 9 5G will reportedly look like

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Nov 14, 2020, 7:34 AM
This is what the OnePlus 9 5G will reportedly look like
The OnePlus 8T was introduced to the world on October 14, 2020. Exactly one month later, the people over at 91Mobiles have obtained new CAD renders that allegedly show off the highly anticipated OnePlus 9 in full for the very first time.

Is this what the OnePlus 9 will look like?


The CAD renders in question, which should be taken with a hefty pinch of salt, suggest the next-generation OnePlus 9 will build upon the updated design language that was used on the OnePlus 8T.

Leading the way on the rear panel is an oversized rectangular camera module. It houses two massive sensors, which could act as the main camera and ultra-wide-angle shooter respectively, and a much smaller third implementation, which may be a depth sensor or macro camera.

To ensure customers can shoot great photos at night, OnePlus has also included an LED flash that sits on the right side of the camera bump. Of course, some form of the Nightscape Mode feature for low-light photography is likely too.

Turning the smartphone over reveals a large punch-hole display. The OnePlus 8T boasts a 6.55-inch panel, but the information obtained by 91Mobiles points towards a slightly larger panel on the OnePlus 9, although an exact size hasn't been mentioned.

It's paired with flat edges and, contrary to earlier reports of a 144Hz refresh rate, is said to support a 120Hz refresh rate. The bezels are as slim as you'd expect but the chin is still slightly thicker.

When it comes to the frame, OnePlus has chosen a rounded finish rather than a flat iPhone-like design. Sitting along the frame is a volume rocker on the left and the usual power key with Alert Slide over on the right.

Other OnePlus 9 features and specs to expect


OnePlus flagships have been powered by the latest Qualcomm chipsets for years and that won't be changing anytime soon. The Snapdragon 875 announcement is scheduled for December and it'll be the chipset that keeps the OnePlus 9 series running.

Inside the vanilla OnePlus 9 model, which is the one that's allegedly pictured in the CAD renders, should be 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as standard. However, pricier configurations with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage are almost guaranteed.

In terms of battery, rumor has it that the device could include a 5,000mAh cell that supports 65W fast charging and some form of wireless charging. The device will offer 5G support, so don't expect outstanding battery life, but a full day of use shouldn't be an issue.

As for the software side of things, the OnePlus 8T shipped with Android 11 straight out of the box and the OnePlus 9 should too. Sitting on top of Android 11 looks set to be the latest version of Oxygen OS. 

OnePlus 9 series announcement and release date


The OnePlus 9 series is codenamed Lemonade and is expected to arrive at an event in March 2021. The announcement could precede the unveiling of the OnePlus Nord SE a couple of weeks later.

Shipments of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will most likely start around a week after the event. It should represent the earlier OnePlus flagship launch in history, although it'll still arrive a couple of months after the Galaxy S21Samsung hopes to releases its new devices by the end of January, which also represents the earliest Galaxy S launch in history.

