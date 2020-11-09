OnePlus Nord SE coming early 2021 with 65W fast charging, AMOLED display

The OnePlus Nord series was enlarged last month to include the budget Nord N100 and Nord N10 5G. Soon, a fourth OnePlus Nord model will be joining the lineup.

The next Nord is called the OnePlus Nord SE

Insider sources chatting to Android Central Insider sources chatting tohave revealed that OnePlus is working on yet another affordable smartphone dubbed the OnePlus Nord SE that could be positioned above the existing models.





The chipset and storage configuration that OnePlus is planning hasn't been revealed, but there are some sign that suggest this device will cost a little more that its siblings. For example, the sources in question claim the Nord SE will feature an AMOLED screen.





The original Nord also offers an AMOLED panel, but the cheaper Nord N10 5G and N100 settle for inferior LCD panels. Whether or not the OnePlus Nord SE will retain the 90Hz refresh rate seen on the original will remain to be seen.

In addition to the display, OnePlus is said to be borrowing a couple of features from the flagship OnePlus 8T. Namely, the upcoming OnePlus Nord SE will include the same 4,500mAh battery and 65W fast charging tech.

OnePlus Nord SE announcement, availability, price

OnePlus still hasn’t chosen an exact launch date, according to the sources, but it’ll be available to purchase shortly after the



The Nord N100 and N10 5G arrived less than two weeks after the OnePlus 8T, so perhaps



When it comes to availability, those of you based in the US are out of luck. The OnePlus Nord SE will only be sold in India and Europe. There’s no word on pricing yet. OnePlus still hasn’t chosen an exact launch date, according to the sources, but it’ll be available to purchase shortly after the OnePlus 9 series hits shelves. The latter is said to be on track for a release in March 2021.The Nord N100 and N10 5G arrived less than two weeks after the OnePlus 8T, so perhaps OnePlus will replicate this strategy with the OnePlus 9 and Nord SE launches.When it comes to availability, those of you based in the US are out of luck. The OnePlus Nord SE will only be sold in India and Europe. There’s no word on pricing yet.



