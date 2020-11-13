The OnePlus Nord 2 is on the way and it's codenamed 'Denniz'

Earlier this week, it was revealed that OnePlus is developing a fourth affordable smartphone dubbed the OnePlus Nord SE . But as it turns out, the Never Settle brand has a fifth model in the works too.

The OnePlus Nord 2 should arrive next year





PhoneArena , he clarified that 'Denniz' is actually the name OnePlus employees have chosen for the second-generation Jambor hasn't officially announced which smartphone is attached to the internal codename. However, speaking privately to, he clarified that 'Denniz' is actually the name OnePlus employees have chosen for the second-generation Nord





There aren't any specs available at the moment, but possible upgrades include an updated Qualcomm Snapdragon 700-series chipset, a OnePlus 8T-like camera module with better sensors, and maybe even a 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display to replace the existing 90Hz implementation.