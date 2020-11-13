iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Android OnePlus

The OnePlus Nord 2 is on the way and it's codenamed 'Denniz'

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Nov 13, 2020, 6:22 AM
The OnePlus Nord 2 is on the way and it's codenamed 'Denniz'
Earlier this week, it was revealed that OnePlus is developing a fourth affordable smartphone dubbed the OnePlus Nord SE. But as it turns out, the Never Settle brand has a fifth model in the works too.

The OnePlus Nord 2 should arrive next year


Tipster Max Jambor has made a habit out of posting cryptic Tweets that tease smartphone codenames and features. Today is no different – his latest Twitter post focuses on the codename 'Denniz.' 

Jambor hasn't officially announced which smartphone is attached to the internal codename. However, speaking privately to PhoneArena, he clarified that 'Denniz' is actually the name OnePlus employees have chosen for the second-generation Nord.

There aren't any specs available at the moment, but possible upgrades include an updated Qualcomm Snapdragon 700-series chipset, a OnePlus 8T-like camera module with better sensors, and maybe even a 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display to replace the existing 90Hz implementation. 

The OnePlus Nord 2 should arrive at some point next year as a replacement for the original model. The latter was unveiled in July, but considering the early development schedule, an announcement before that could certainly be on the cards.

As for pricing, it should sit between the next-gen OnePlus 9 flagship and the upcoming OnePlus Nord SE.

