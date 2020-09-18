OnePlus 8T may miss out on a key upgrade, launch date apparently locked in



They claim that the new phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 865, which is at odds with a previous report that said the phone would have the new Snapdragon 865 Plus under the hood.





If the latest leak has any substance to it, we can assume that only the OnePlus 8T Pro will be fueled by Qualcomm's latest flagship chip.



The OnePlus 8T is expected to come in two variants: an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, and a 12GB RAM and 256GB native memory version.













The phone will likely have a 6.55-inch display with full HD+ resolution and refresh rate will be increased from OnePlus 8's 90Hz to 120Hz.



The rear cameras can be seen on a rectangular module. The phone is expected to feature a 48MP primary shooter, a 16MP ultra-wide module, a 5MP macro unit, and a 2MP portrait sensor.



This part is a little puzzling, as a recent report indicates that the next phone in the Nord series, the N10 5G, will sport a 64MP primary sensor. It's hard to believe that a midranger would have a higher-resolution main shooter than a flagship.



OnePlus Camera app had already hinted that the company will equip at least one of its upcoming phones with a 64MP sensor. We will have to wait to find out if the sensor is exclusive to the OnePlus 8T Pro.



Moving on, the report claims that the OnePlus 8T will have a 32MP selfie camera, which is a notable upgrade, given that the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro come with a 16MP front shooter.



The OnePlus 8T will seemingly pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W Warp Charge. The current flagship models offer 30W fast charging.



The handset will probably run Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 on top.





OnePlus 8T alleged launch date







Per leaker Ishan Agarwal, the OnePlus 8T will make a debut on October 14, provided 2020 doesn't throw another curveball.





Exclusive for @mysmartprice: It's happening! The OnePlus 8T launch event date has been set for October 14.



Unless of course there are last minute changes (that's 2020 for you!).



More products? . But I'm Excited! #OnePlus8T



