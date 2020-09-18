Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View
Android OnePlus 5G

OnePlus 8T may miss out on a key upgrade, launch date apparently locked in

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Sep 18, 2020, 9:41 AM
OnePlus 8T may miss out on a key upgrade, launch date apparently locked in
Leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer and Indian blog Pricebaba are back again with probable OnePlus 8T specs as well as fresh renders based on internal schematics.

They claim that the new phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 865, which is at odds with a previous report that said the phone would have the new Snapdragon 865 Plus under the hood. 

If the latest leak has any substance to it, we can assume that only the OnePlus 8T Pro will be fueled by Qualcomm's latest flagship chip.

The OnePlus 8T is expected to come in two variants: an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, and a 12GB RAM and 256GB native memory version.



The phone will likely have a 6.55-inch display with full HD+ resolution and refresh rate will be increased from OnePlus 8's 90Hz to 120Hz.

The rear cameras can be seen on a rectangular module. The phone is expected to feature a 48MP primary shooter, a 16MP ultra-wide module, a 5MP macro unit, and a 2MP portrait sensor.

This part is a little puzzling, as a recent report indicates that the next phone in the Nord series, the N10 5G, will sport a 64MP primary sensor. It's hard to believe that a midranger would have a higher-resolution main shooter than a flagship.

OnePlus Camera app had already hinted that the company will equip at least one of its upcoming phones with a 64MP sensor. We will have to wait to find out if the sensor is exclusive to the OnePlus 8T Pro.

Moving on, the report claims that the OnePlus 8T will have a 32MP selfie camera, which is a notable upgrade, given that the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro come with a 16MP front shooter.  

The OnePlus 8T will seemingly pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W Warp Charge. The current flagship models offer 30W fast charging.

The handset will probably run Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 on top.

OnePlus 8T alleged launch date



Per leaker Ishan Agarwal, the OnePlus 8T will make a debut on October 14, provided 2020 doesn't throw another curveball.


Related phones

8T
OnePlus 8T View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11
8T Pro
OnePlus 8T Pro View Full specs
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Advanced Apple Watch Series 6 and affordable Apple Watch SE are official
Popular stories
Leaked iPhone 12 Pro Max benchmark results fail to impress
Popular stories
Sony Xperia 5 II 5G is official: price, release date, specs, all you need to know
Popular stories
Apple's over-ear AirPods Studio headphones have leaked in two colors

Popular stories

Popular stories
iPhone 12 has reportedly entered mass production - and we have bad news
Popular stories
Verizon's indoor tests with Samsung counter all that T-Mobile 5G signal penetration trolling
Popular stories
OnePlus website hints at the impending launch of at least four phones, including OnePlus 8T Pro
Popular stories
Leaked iPhone 12 Pro Max benchmark results fail to impress
Popular stories
The iPhone 12 Pro chassis leaks in a hands-on video and cases, spot the surprise extra camera
Popular stories
New and existing T-Mobile customers are in for another awesome surprise this Friday

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless