OnePlus 8T will likely support crazy fast charging



65W Super Warp Charging will probably make a debut with the OnePlus 8T



came across a now-deleted tweet by user XDA Developers came across a now-deleted tweet by user Lavin Amarnani which implies that 65W Super Warp Charging is coming to OnePlus 8T. Code snippets in the pre-installed Engineering Mode app mention "Super Wrap Charger" and "65W Fast Charge." The "wrap" part is likely a typo and the important bit here is 65W anyway. The OnePlus 8 Pro offers 30W wireless and wired charging. The 30W wired charging technology was introduced with the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, so perhaps its time for an update.



Whether users really need such stupendously fast charging is another question. The OnePlus 8 Pro can be replenished to over 50 percent of its capacity in under 30 minutes. OPPO, which is owned by the same parent company as OnePlus, has already introduced 65W fast wired charging and 40W wireless charging and it has reportedly acknowledged that such high speeds are not good for battery longevity



Stablemate Realme has also brought the tech to the market and OnePlus's solution will likely be based on it. Thus, it stands to reason that much like the Realme X50 Pro, the OnePlus 8T will have a dual-cell battery.



New OnePlus 8 color on the way





Apart from finding evidence about 65W fast charging for the OnePlus 8T, XDA Developers also came across strings that suggest a new OnePlus 8 color variant is in the pipeline. The latest OxygenOS mentions the hue "Ice Blue," in addition to the four colors the OnePlus 8 range is already available in.