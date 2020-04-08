These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs









Design, screen sizes, and overall dimensions





After going with two radically different designs for last year's OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro , the company is betting the house on an undoubtedly eye-catching look with minimal bezels, curved edges, and a trendy hole punch situated in the top left corner this year. Yes, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will look pretty similar at a first glance, but the display technology is the first big thing you'll be able to use to stand out from folks on tighter budgets as OnePlus 8 Pro owners.









The larger and higher-end phone will come with a marvelous 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED display sporting a resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels and supporting a 120Hz refresh rate, compared to the 90Hz 6.55-inch screen of the "regular" OnePlus 8 equipped with a humbler 2400 x 1080 pixel count.





Naturally, the OnePlus 8 Pro is also set to be slightly taller, wider, and thicker overall than its little brother, but the difference in weight doesn't actually sound very radical. At 180 and 199 grams respectively, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are definitely not what we'd call featherweights, but they should prove relatively easy to handle... for such massive slabs of state-of-the-art technology.





Made almost entirely from glass, both phones will come in Onyx Black and Glacial Green hues, with the OnePlus 8 also expected to rock a glossy Interstellar Glow exterior, while the 8 Pro has a matte Ultramarine Blue flavor in the pipeline as well.









Last but certainly not least, we've known for a while that the company is planning to advertise its first-ever IP68 waterproof handset , but in case you were holding onto your hopes of seeing that feature shared by the OnePlus 8 duo, Roland Quandt is setting the record straight, claiming this will be a Pro-only thing.

Camera technology, battery capacity, and more





The OnePlus 8 Pro will not only feature a grand total of four rear-facing shooters, compared to the triple lens system on the back of the standard OnePlus 8, also adopting a different imaging setup with a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom functionality, and a so-called 5MP "color filter" capable of enabling "unique style through artistic lighting effects and filters."









In contrast, the OnePlus 8 will come with a slightly inferior 48MP main camera, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP macro lens, which also sounds like a robust imaging arrangement for a "value flagship." The teeny-tiny screen perforation is expected to accommodate a 16MP selfie camera on both phones, which will unsurprisingly share a Snapdragon 865 processor, standard 5G support, 8 and 12GB RAM options, as well as 128 and 256GB storage configurations.





Obviously, the larger handset will be packing a bigger 4,510mAh battery (vs a 4,300mAh cell on the OnePlus 8), and while 30W wired fast charging technology is to be shared between the two devices, the insane 30W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging features are only coming to the 8 Pro.









Other interesting specs pretty much etched in stone now include Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6 technologies, as well as improved Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, a "highly precise" vibration motor, and in-display fingerprint sensors... that may or may not be more accurate than last year's biometric recognition tech. Both the headphone jack and microSD card slot are missing, which is somewhat disappointing but no longer shocking.

Pricing and availability





Believe it or not, there is still one unknown detail to the OnePlus 8/8 Pro equation. We're talking about price points, which have always been one of the company's biggest strengths. Of course, a 5G-enabled "ultraflagship" like the OnePlus 8 Pro can't come cheap, and the OnePlus 8 is certainly no pushover either, not to mention we fully expect the smaller handset to support 5G connectivity as standard as well.





Based on, well, common sense and recent statements from CEO Pete Lau , there's a chance the OnePlus 8 Pro will cost $999 and up, while the non-Pro variant could start at $799. That's not exactly "flagship-killing" territory, but then again, the company is definitely moving in a new and bold direction.





Said direction will still be true to the brand's roots, though, so hardcore fans can expect to be able to order the phones online shortly after their April 14 launch event as part of "special pop-up experiences." Those unable to get their hands on this small batch of handsets will likely have to wait until April 21 to purchase them. And remember, the OnePlus 8 5G could be released by Verizon in addition to T-Mobile, although we can't be sure that will all happen at the same time.



