The OnePlus 8 Pro camera gets detailed, check out the samples

#OnePlus8Pro to feature 48MP IMX689 as the Main Sensor (F/1.78), 48MP IMX586 Ultra-Wide (F/2.2) & 120° FOV. 8MP (F/2.44) Telephoto w/ 3X Optical & 30X Digital Zoom + 5MP Color Filter. New Night Portrait Mode, '3-HDR' Video, Cinematic Effects & Better OIS! https://t.co/2EfheWwNr8 pic.twitter.com/kVfZcfk5BQ — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 29, 2020



What if we told you that such a camera kit is already present in a retail device, Oppo's flagship Find X2 Pro , and we've been taking pictures with it for the last week or so. Not only will the OnePlus 8 Pro share the 6.78" 1440p adaptive 120Hz display of the Oppo that we already previewed, but it will also have two of its three main cameras.





Sans the periscope zoom kit, of course, but the Find X2 Pro is, after all, in the high-end, more expensive $1200 category, and f olded optics cost pretty penny . Instead, the OnePlus 8 Pro will make do with 8MP 3x telephoto camera, but the main 48MP IMX689 (F/1.78), and the 48MP IMX586 ultra-wide (F/2.2), are present on the Oppo.







That's not surprising given that OnePlus, as well as Oppo and Vivo, are part of the same BBK Holding company, so there's bound to be some cross-pollination of specs and features between them. What's more interesting, however, is that the main 48MP IMX689 has been developed specifically for the holding's phone camera purposes, and Oppo just detailed it in a video.





Main features of the OnePlus 8 Pro/Oppo Find X2 Pro 48MP IMX689 camera sensor:





Omnidirectional Phase Detection AutoFocus (PDAF)

Increased light sensitivity

Improved dynamic range

Better signal-to-noise ratio













OnePlus 8 Pro 48MP camera sensors samples





The proof is in the pudding, though, and we are glad to report that the so-called Truth Sensor that the OnePlus parent company has developed for its phones, is delivering on most fronts, as you can see from our samples with the Find X2 Pro below.





We've also got a few with the 48MP IMX586 ultra-wide (F/2.2) camera to wet your 8 Pro appetite. This time, the OnePlus 8 Pro camera quality may be different indeed.









The OnePlus series of phones typically have a lot going for them - smooth, fluid Android experience, and value-for-money innovations in display quality and charging come to mind - but their camera kits usually deliver average results.