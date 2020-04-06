Android Camera OnePlus

The OnePlus 8 Pro camera gets detailed, check out the samples

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Apr 06, 2020, 7:57 AM
The OnePlus 8 Pro camera gets detailed, check out the samples
The OnePlus series of phones typically have a lot going for them - smooth, fluid Android experience, and value-for-money innovations in display quality and charging come to mind - but their camera kits usually deliver average results.

That's been a pretty well-known Achilles heel for the OnePlus brand, but with the eventual price increase of the 8 series there might be a better camera hardware equipped there as well. If you don't remember the rumor about the camera hardware that will be on the OnePlus 8 Pro, here's Ishan's primer that we've heard from other sources before as well:


The OnePlus 8 Pro custom camera sensor features


What if we told you that such a camera kit is already present in a retail device, Oppo's flagship Find X2 Pro, and we've been taking pictures with it for the last week or so. Not only will the OnePlus 8 Pro share the 6.78" 1440p adaptive 120Hz display of the Oppo that we already previewed, but it will also have two of its three main cameras. 

Sans the periscope zoom kit, of course, but the Find X2 Pro is, after all, in the high-end, more expensive $1200 category, and folded optics cost pretty penny. Instead, the OnePlus 8 Pro will make do with 8MP 3x telephoto camera, but the main 48MP IMX689 (F/1.78), and the 48MP IMX586 ultra-wide (F/2.2), are present on the Oppo.


That's not surprising given that OnePlus, as well as Oppo and Vivo, are part of the same BBK Holding company, so there's bound to be some cross-pollination of specs and features between them. What's more interesting, however, is that the main 48MP IMX689 has been developed specifically for the holding's phone camera purposes, and Oppo just detailed it in a video.

Main features of the OnePlus 8 Pro/Oppo Find X2 Pro 48MP IMX689 camera sensor:

  • Omnidirectional Phase Detection AutoFocus (PDAF)
  • Increased light sensitivity
  • Improved dynamic range
  • Better signal-to-noise ratio



OnePlus 8 Pro 48MP camera sensors samples


The proof is in the pudding, though, and we are glad to report that the so-called Truth Sensor that the OnePlus parent company has developed for its phones, is delivering on most fronts, as you can see from our samples with the Find X2 Pro below. 

We've also got a few with the 48MP IMX586 ultra-wide (F/2.2) camera to wet your 8 Pro appetite. This time, the OnePlus 8 Pro camera quality may be different indeed.

 

Related phones

8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    3120 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Find X2 Pro
OPPO Find X2 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    3168 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 512GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4260 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    ColorOS UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
T-Mobile is giving away five Pixel 4 XL handsets; here is how to enter the sweepstakes
T-Mobile is giving away five Pixel 4 XL handsets; here is how to enter the sweepstakes
Next-gen Samsung Galaxy Buds leak with all-new design, no silicone tips
Next-gen Samsung Galaxy Buds leak with all-new design, no silicone tips
Here's why we are on the way to $1500 phones
Here's why we are on the way to $1500 phones
Apple iPad Pro 2020 Review
Apple iPad Pro 2020 Review
Top 10 games with BEST graphics for Android and iOS
Top 10 games with BEST graphics for Android and iOS
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why

Popular stories

The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals huge design clue
Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals huge design clue
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
T-Mobile's tech chief reveals changes in how subscribers are using its 4G and 5G networks
T-Mobile's tech chief reveals changes in how subscribers are using its 4G and 5G networks

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless