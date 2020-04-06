Android OnePlus

The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will be available early for hardcore fans in online pop-ups

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 06, 2020, 8:20 AM

The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro smartphones are right around the corner, but much like everything else going on in the tech world these days, the April 14 launch event will probably look vastly different from the way a shindig of this nature would typically take place.

Of course, the 2013-founded company isn't exactly known for lavish public affairs gathering thousands of attendees in places like the Shoreline Amphitheatre or the San Jose Convention Center, but the biggest adjustment to the new normal caused by the coronavirus pandemic for hardcore OnePlus fans is bound to be the absence of so-called "pop-ups."

These small and intimate events dedicated to those who live and breathe OnePlus gear have been around since 2015, but predictably enough, the company has no plans to carry on that tradition this month, putting your "health and safety" first. Fret not, though, as a "special online pop-up experience" that you can "enjoy from the comfort of your own home" will be created to replace the physical gatherings of worldwide OnePlus enthusiasts from past years.


The details are slim for the time being, but the company's social channels will reveal "some exciting teasers" this week and all those looking to experience the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro ahead of the masses need to stick around after the April 14 keynote for "some exclusive content." 

It sounds like a limited number of units might become available for early delivery immediately after the actual announcement wraps up, and if the recent history of physical OnePlus pop-up events is any indication, early adopters of the company's next flagship killer could also receive some exclusive goodies, accessories, and branded swag at no extra charge.

Don't forget to keep an eye on the official OnePlus Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram channels over the next few days to (hopefully) find out all of the details in advance of the online-only OnePlus 8 series launch on April 14.

Related phones

8
OnePlus 8 View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    3120 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
T-Mobile is giving away five Pixel 4 XL handsets; here is how to enter the sweepstakes
T-Mobile is giving away five Pixel 4 XL handsets; here is how to enter the sweepstakes
Next-gen Samsung Galaxy Buds leak with all-new design, no silicone tips
Next-gen Samsung Galaxy Buds leak with all-new design, no silicone tips
Here's why we are on the way to $1500 phones
Here's why we are on the way to $1500 phones
Apple iPad Pro 2020 Review
Apple iPad Pro 2020 Review
Top 10 games with BEST graphics for Android and iOS
Top 10 games with BEST graphics for Android and iOS
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why

Popular stories

The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals huge design clue
Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals huge design clue
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
T-Mobile's tech chief reveals changes in how subscribers are using its 4G and 5G networks
T-Mobile's tech chief reveals changes in how subscribers are using its 4G and 5G networks

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless