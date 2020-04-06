The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will be available early for hardcore fans in online pop-ups









Of course, the 2013-founded company isn't exactly known for lavish public affairs gathering thousands of attendees in places like the Shoreline Amphitheatre or the San Jose Convention Center , but the biggest adjustment to the new normal caused by the coronavirus pandemic for hardcore OnePlus fans is bound to be the absence of so-called "pop-ups."





These small and intimate events dedicated to those who live and breathe OnePlus gear have been around since 2015, but predictably enough, the company has no plans to carry on that tradition this month, putting your "health and safety" first . Fret not, though, as a "special online pop-up experience" that you can "enjoy from the comfort of your own home" will be created to replace the physical gatherings of worldwide OnePlus enthusiasts from past years.









The details are slim for the time being, but the company's social channels will reveal "some exciting teasers" this week and all those looking to experience the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro ahead of the masses need to stick around after the April 14 keynote for "some exclusive content."





It sounds like a limited number of units might become available for early delivery immediately after the actual announcement wraps up, and if the recent history of physical OnePlus pop-up events is any indication, early adopters of the company's next flagship killer could also receive some exclusive goodies, accessories, and branded swag at no extra charge.





Don't forget to keep an eye on the official OnePlus Twitter Facebook , and Instagram channels over the next few days to (hopefully) find out all of the details in advance of the online-only OnePlus 8 series launch on April 14.



