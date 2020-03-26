Take a look at the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G in all official colors

The OnePlus 8 Pro will support 5G and be very powerful





Like most other 2020 flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 8 Pro looks set to be powered by the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset that has already been used inside the Galaxy S20 Ultra and LG V60 ThinQ.





Sitting alongside the chipset will reportedly be 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as standard. But if this doesn't sound impressive enough, a pricier model with an impressive 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is on the way.





This will all be combined with Android 10 and the latest version of Oxygen OS in addition to 5G network support as standard. Do note, however, that OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has already warned the latter will lead to some sort of price hike, although the exact amount hasn't yet been revealed.

Expect a large battery and impressive charging tech





Keeping the OnePlus 8 Pro's lights on will be a 4,5120mAh battery. That's considerably larger than the 4,085mAh cell found inside the OnePlus 7T Pro and, as such, should be more than enough to cover the extra battery drain that comes with 5G.





OnePlus was one of the first companies to start pushing its fast charging technology and that won't change with the OnePlus 8 Pro. It will reportedly support 30W Warp Charge 30T fast charging and, for the first time ever, wireless charging





In fact, OnePlus has reportedly kept to its promises about speed and developed a 30W wireless charging technology, meaning it won't be any slower than using a cable. You will also be able to use the OnePlus 8 Pro to charge other smartphones or wearables thanks to 3W reverse wireless charging support.



Last on the list of features is an official IP68 water and dust resistance rating, another thing that has never been offered on a OnePlus smartphone before.





