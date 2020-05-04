The unlocked OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are now 'compatible' with Verizon, but still not on 5G
Fortunately, the nightmare appears to already be over for buyers of unlocked OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro units looking to activate the handsets on Verizon, as initially reported by Android Police based on multiple tweets and OnePlus forum posts from relieved users.
Although the company offered a rather vague and decidedly conservative timeline when first tackling the topic, promising the "OnePlus 8 series open market phones in North America" would gain compatibility with Verizon in "June at the latest", said compatibility seems to have been added very quickly to the two unlocked devices.
It should no longer be a problem to activate OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro units purchased directly from their manufacturers on Big Red, and even if you still have trouble sending or receiving text messages after setting up your new phone, the carrier's tech support reps will help you straighten everything up in a matter of minutes by manually registering your IMEI number.
Keep in mind that you still won't get access to Verizon's blazing fast mmWave-based 5G network, although you can always go straight to the wireless service provider and order the special OnePlus 8 5G UW edition if you care about that. There should be no problem activating said variant, especially after the carrier rolled out a mysterious software update of its own a few days ago focused on "improved 5G connectivity."