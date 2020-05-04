The unlocked OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are now 'compatible' with Verizon, but still not on 5G













Although the company offered a rather vague and decidedly conservative timeline when first tackling the topic, promising the "OnePlus 8 series open market phones in North America" would gain compatibility with Verizon in "June at the latest", said compatibility seems to have been added very quickly to the two unlocked devices.





It should no longer be a problem to activate OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro units purchased directly from their manufacturers on Big Red, and even if you still have trouble sending or receiving text messages after setting up your new phone, the carrier's tech support reps will help you straighten everything up in a matter of minutes by manually registering your IMEI number.







