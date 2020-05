The unlocked OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are now 'compatible' with Verizon, but still not on 5G

Although the company offered a rather vague and decidedly conservative timeline when first tackling the topic, promising the "OnePlus 8 series open market phones in North America" would gain compatibility with Verizon in "June at the latest", said compatibility seems to have been added very quickly to the two unlocked devices.





It should no longer be a problem to activate OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro units purchased directly from their manufacturers on Big Red, and even if you still have trouble sending or receiving text messages after setting up your new phone, the carrier's tech support reps will help you straighten everything up in a matter of minutes by manually registering your IMEI number.









The 5G-enabled OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro may look amazing on paper, despite their significant price hikes over last year's 4G LTE-only OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro , but out in the real world, the two Snapdragon 865 powerhouses have racked up an unusually high number of issues and caveats shortly after and even before making a US commercial debut last week