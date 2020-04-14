T-Mobile Verizon Android OnePlus

OnePlus 8 5G carrier models boast IP68 rating, but unlocked ones don't

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Apr 14, 2020, 1:11 PM
OnePlus 8 5G carrier models boast IP68 rating, but unlocked ones don't
The OnePlus 8 Pro sports an official IP68 water and dust resistance rating. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for the standard OnePlus 8, or at least that’s what OnePlus led everybody to believe at the announcement event.

Not all models have an IP68 rating


YouTuber Michael Fisher says the OnePlus 8 models sold through Verizon and T-Mobile in the United States are actually IP68 rated, despite there being no mention of it earlier today. The unlocked variants sold through the official OnePlus website and other third-party retailers, however, are not.

Fortunately, this development isn’t necessarily bad news for buyers. With the exception of mmWave support on the Verizon model, all of the aforementioned OnePlus 8 variants are understood to be technically identical.

This means the unlocked models should offer the same level of water and dust resistance despite the lack of an official IP rating. This probably has something to do with a series of internal decisions to keep costs down as much as possible.

Of course, IP68 is now considered standard in the flagship smartphone market. Verizon and T-Mobile are aware of this and probably paid for their respective models to undergo testing, hence the official rating on those models.

None of this is official confirmed yet, though. We have contacted OnePlus for a statement on the matter and will update this story when we receive a response.

Related phones

8
OnePlus 8 View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Where to preorder the OnePlus 8 5G and Pro: Verizon, T-Mobile and Amazon release prices
Where to preorder the OnePlus 8 5G and Pro: Verizon, T-Mobile and Amazon release prices
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are official: 5G-ready and the company's most expensive phones yet
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are official: 5G-ready and the company's most expensive phones yet
OnePlus 8 Pro display review, or how the S20 Ultra 5G and iPhone 11 got beat
OnePlus 8 Pro display review, or how the S20 Ultra 5G and iPhone 11 got beat
The 2021 Google Pixel 6 could ditch Qualcomm for custom chipsets
The 2021 Google Pixel 6 could ditch Qualcomm for custom chipsets
Watch the OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro launch event live stream start here
Watch the OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro launch event live stream start here
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
This iPhone 12 Pro 5G design just became much more likely
This iPhone 12 Pro 5G design just became much more likely
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ vs AirPods Pro, AirPods, Jabra Elite Active 75t
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ vs AirPods Pro, AirPods, Jabra Elite Active 75t

Popular stories

AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9's 5G may be way gentler on the battery than Galaxy S20
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9's 5G may be way gentler on the battery than Galaxy S20

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless